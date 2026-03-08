Corey Parker’s Cause of Death Updates: How Did the ‘Will & Grace’ Star Die?

Image Credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Corey Parker, the actor best known for his roles in Will & Grace and Friday the 13th: A New Beginning, died on March 5, 2026, according to multiple outlets. He was 60 years old and had been battling cancer. As his inner circle and fans mourn Parker’s untimely death, many are wondering what the cause was and the form of cancer he was living with.

The late actor’s family confirmed the news of his passing in a statement shared via Instagram. His loved one Risa Garcia wrote, “I am writing to you, Corey, here, directly, because this is how I… we… keep you with us. I have known and loved you for the past 45 years, since our E.S.T days in NY as hungry, wild artists. You were a massive part of my creative work, my creative family, for decades. It meant everything full circle when you joined our BGB community as a teacher, and we navigated the work together, all of us, always coming back to the truth and the potential of storytelling, of the actor’s endless power. You kept us all honest and brave and about art.”

“And so we celebrate your incredible talent, your unparalleled passion and joy in the work and in your family, your huge gift for and devotion to teaching, your generosity, your love,” Garcia continued in her statement. “All our lives are so much richer for knowing you, and you carry on in each of us, and in what you gifted and inspired in us… forever.”

The tribute concluded with, “Goodbye, but not farewell, dear friend. Live and love to the fullest, fellow travelers. Sending light and love to Corey’s family and all those who knew and were touched by his genius.”

Below, learn what we know so far about Parker’s death and final days battling cancer.

Who Was Corey Parker?

As previously noted, Parker was an actor best known for appearing in Will & Grace. He played the role of Grace’s boyfriend, Josh. He was the son of actress Rochelle ‘Rocky’ Parker and John David Haas.

Since he came from a showbiz family, Parker started acting in television commercials when he was just 4 years old. He landed his first major on-screen gig in the series As the World Turns. After that, he steadily booked more TV roles in The New Leave It to Beaver, Thirtysomething, Flying Blind, Touched by an Angel, Love Boat: The Next Wave and Nashville.

He later starred in Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning, 9 1/2 Weeks, Biloxi Blues, Big Man on Campus, Encino Woman and The Rainmaker.

What Cancer Did Corey Parker Have?

It’s unclear what disease Parker was battling, but Parker’s aunt Emily Parker confirmed to TMZ that he was living with cancer and that he died in Memphis, Tennessee, on March 5, 2026.

What Was Corey Parker’s Cause of Death?

A cause of death for Parker was not immediately provided by his family.