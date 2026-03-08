Who Was Corey Parker? 5 Things to Know About the ‘Will & Grace’ Actor Who Died

Image Credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Although Corey Parker is best remembered for his role on Will & Grace, the late 60-year-old actor appeared in numerous on-screen roles and worked as an acting coach, building a strong legacy for himself in Hollywood. Amid the news of his death, Corey’s inner circle and fans are mourning the loss of the New York City native.

In a public statement shared in March 2026, Corey’s family paid tribute to his life and career. In an Instagram post, love one Risa Garcia wrote, “I am writing to you, Corey, here, directly, because this is how I… we… keep you with us. I have known and loved you for the past 45 years, since our E.S.T days in NY as hungry, wild artists. You were a massive part of my creative work, my creative family, for decades. It meant everything full circle when you joined our BGB community as a teacher, and we navigated the work together, all of us, always coming back to the truth and the potential of storytelling, of the actor’s endless power. You kept us all honest and brave and about art.”

“And so we celebrate your incredible talent, your unparalleled passion and joy in the work and in your family, your huge gift for and devotion to teaching, your generosity, your love,” Risa’s statement continued. “All our lives are so much richer for knowing you, and you carry on in each of us, and in what you gifted and inspired in us… forever.”

Hollywood Life has compiled five facts to know about Corey as we remember his life and career here.

Corey Parker Was a New York City Native

Corey was born in New York City on July 8, 1965. He attended the High School of Performing Arts in the Big Apple.

Corey Had a Background in Both Theatre & Film

From a young age, Corey got right to work in the entertainment industry. He started booking commercials as a child and was a member of the Actors Studio and the Ensemble Studio Theater.

Corey Came From a Showbiz Family

Corey came from a line of other actors and performers. As the son of Rochelle ‘Rocky’ Parker and John David Haas, he was destined to delve into showbusiness.

Corey Was Known for Will & Grace

Most TV fans recognized Corey from playing the role of Josh in Will & Grace, but he also starred in several other series, including The New Leave It to Beaver, Thirtysomething, Flying Blind, Touched by an Angel, Love Boat: The Next Wave and Nashville.

In film, Corey appeared in Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning, 9 1/2 Weeks, Biloxi Blues, Big Man on Campus, Encino Woman and The Rainmaker.

Corey Also Worked as an Acting Coach

While he honed his craft as an actor, Corey also helped others with their technique. According to his IMDb profile, Corey worked as a guest artist at Rhodes College and at the University of Memphis, and he was the official acting coach for CMT’s Sun Records.

Corey also coached Patrick Dempsey, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Annaleigh Ashford, Naomi Campbell and several other stars.