Cheryl Cole’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Makes

Cheryl Cole has taken on many roles in her life, from singer and X Factor judge to being a devoted mother to her seven-year-old son, Bear, whom she shares with the late singer Liam Payne. Liam tragically passed away on October 16, 2024, after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina. Cheryl recently attended his funeral, which took place in his home country, the United Kingdom.

Outside of her personal life, the 41-year-old has built a successful career in the music industry, producing hits such as “Fight for This Love,” “Call My Name,” and more. Learn more about Cheryl Cole’s net worth below.

What is Cheryl Cole’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cheryl Cole has a net worth of $40 million.

How Does Cheryl Cole Earn Her Money?

Cheryl earns her money primarily through her music career. Her last album, Only Human, was released in 2014 and features 15 songs.

How Many Kids Does Cheryl Cole Have?

Cheryl has one child, Bear, who was born in 2017. She shares him with Liam Payne, the late former One Direction singer.

Cheryl Cole & Liam Payne’s Relationship

Cheryl and Liam’s connection dates back to her time as a judge on The X Factor. Liam auditioned twice for the show before becoming a member of one of the biggest boy bands in the world. The pair began dating in 2016, and their son, Bear, was born a year later. Their relationship ended in 2018, but they remained committed to co-parenting.

On July 1, 2018, Liam announced their split on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

In the years leading up to Liam’s death in 2024, the pair appeared to maintain a positive co-parenting relationship. According to Hello! magazine, Cheryl shared with The Sunday Times that they had ended their relationship on good terms.