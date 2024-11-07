Liam Payne’s Funeral: Where the Late Singer Will Be Buried After Tragic Death

Image Credit: Mike Marsland

Liam Payne continues to be remembered and mourned as his funeral approaches in the coming days. The former One Direction singer was known for his distinctive voice, showcased both in the band and throughout his solo career. In his final days, he was in Argentina after attending a concert by his former bandmate, Niall Horan. He leaves behind his family, son, girlfriend, friends, and fans worldwide who will always remember him as the artist with whom they grew up.

His former bandmates—Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan—paid tribute to him by sharing a message on the official One Direction Instagram account: “The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam.”

Now that his body has returned to his homeland in the United Kingdom, many are preparing for their final goodbye. Keep reading below to learn more about Liam’s funeral.

Liam finally arrived home. I believe you’re safe in heaven… we love you paynooo 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/nlLv2GWYwM — liz (@lizzietlb) November 7, 2024

How Did Liam Payne Die?

Liam Payne tragically passed away after falling from the third floor of his hotel room in Argentina. According to an autopsy report obtained by TODAY, the Argentina National Prosecutor’s Office stated that he died from “polytrauma and internal and external bleeding.”

Where is Liam Payne’s Funeral?

Liam’s funeral is reportedly set to take place at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Wolverhampton, his hometown. An insider told Radar Online, “Liam’s funeral is going to be packed with A-listers as he was so well-loved in the showbiz community, and so many of them are so sad about his tragic death. His family want to keep his farewell low-key and respectful, as it’s what Liam would have wanted as he was so down to earth.” The source added, “But there are going to be a series of song tributes from some very big acts as he loved singing and making music until the end.”

When is Liam Payne Being Buried?

Liam’s body is expected to have arrived in the U.K. on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. While an exact funeral date has not been confirmed, it is likely to take place in the coming days.