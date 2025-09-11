Charlie Kirk’s Parents: Who Are the Late Activist’s Mother & Father?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Charlie Kirk was raised in Illinois, primarily in Prospect Heights, Cook County, by his parents. Coming from a moderately political household, according to several outlets, mourners of the late right-wing activist are learning more about his background, childhood, his parents and family.

Amid his political stratospheric rise, Kirk was shot dead on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University during an event part of his national “American Comeback Tour.” After the radio host answered an audience member’s question about transgender mass shooters, shots were fired, and Kirk was seen with blood on his neck, witnesses said. He was hospitalized but died later that day. A manhunt for the shooter swiftly commenced.

Multiple celebrities, including Donald Trump, paid tribute to Kirk in their own public statements. The president wrote via Truth Social, “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

Kirk’s parents have remained out of the spotlight of his career. Learn more about them here.

Charlie Kirk’s Mother Was a Mental Health Counselor

Kirk’s mom worked as a mental health counselor when he grew up, according to NBC News and The Guardian.

Charlie Kirk’s Father’s Firm Design Trump Tower

Kirk’s father worked as an architect for a firm that designed Trump Tower in New York City, according to NBC News and People.

Charlie Kirk’s Wife Was a Former Miss USA

Kirk was married to his wife, Erika Frantzve, from 2021 until he died in 2025. She was a former Miss USA Arizona, and she became a podcaster and founded her own nonprofit called Every Life Is Worthy, which is dedicated to advocating for pro-life causes and underprivileged communities.

Charlie Kirk & His Wife Had 2 Children Together

The Kirks shared a daughter and a son together.