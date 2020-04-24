While so many of us are approaching each new day with a fresh pair of leggings or comfy pants, these celebrities are trying to maintain some semblance of normalcy by sporting jeans amidst quarantine. We’re taking a look at some of our favorites!

During this uncertain time when so many people are staying safely in their homes, it’s easy to fall into a pattern of wearing the same leggings, pajamas, or sweatpants over and over again. But instead of embracing the comfy, stay-at-home style, these celebs have opted to continue sporting jeans! Some of our favorite stars are still trying to maintain some semblance of normalcy — and it all starts with their wardrobe. Now, we’re taking a look to see some of our favorite stars wearing jeans while running errands and getting some fresh air and exercise amidst quarantine!

Regardless of what she is wearing, Julia Roberts will always be our Pretty Woman! The actress was spotted on a CVS run on April 3, sporting a pair of blue jeans, black flats, and a black bomber jacket. Along with her look, the Oscar winner, 52, wore a black face mask per the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions safety measurements. Julia donned a pair of gloves while pushing her cart, complete with two large shopping bags, back to her car after her shopping trip.

Julia wasn’t the only star to be seen sporting jeans. Jennifer Garner has made wearing denim a bit of a habit during her time outside of her house. On April 15, the Alias alum, 47, was spotted riding her bike near her neighborhood wearing a pair of blue jeans, a soft lavender T-shirt, and a face mask and sunglasses to stay safe. Jen, who is often seen out and about with her three children — Violet Affleck, 14, Seraphina Affleck, 11, and Samuel Garner Affleck, 8 — looked like a natural on her bicycle, as she took in the bright sun and fresh air!

Nina Dobrev really put in the effort to gain back some semblance of normalcy during her walk with her dog on April 11. The Vampire Diaries alum, 31, wore a pair of dark blue jeans, a white T-shirt, striped sweater, necklace and a Gucci belt while out for a walk with her pooch. Although Nina wasn’t wearing a face mask, she likely stayed six-feet away from passersby per social distancing precautions. Nina looked cool, calm, and collected and was so stylish with her outfit, as if nothing had changed at all!

