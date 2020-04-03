Julia Roberts took every precaution when breaking home isolation to hit up a CVS. She donned a large face mask and gloves to shop.

It looks like supplies were running low at Julia Roberts‘ Malibu home, and the Pretty Woman herself headed out on a CVS run on Apr. 3. The 52-year-old actress and mother of three was photographed leaving the drug store chain’s location near her home, and took every precaution to protect from the COVID virus. She donned a large protective face mask and latex gloves as she broke quarantine to pick up supplies for her family.

Julia’s famed red locks were flowing as she wore a pair of dark sunglasses with a face mask just underneath them. It had an Adidas-like symbol of three leaves that had pretty pastel patterns against the black fabric. She rocked a navy bomber jacket with white detailing and skinny jeans that showed off her famous long legs. She donned fashionable black and leopard print mules on her feet and had a large creme colored purse over her shoulder for the CVS run.

Julia’s just like everyone else in trying to find essentials that are hard to come by, as grocery store shelves have been picked clean. She had two large bags in a shopping cart as she left, and it appears she had a family sized box of cereal in one of them. Eco-conscious Julia brought her own large striped bag to shop, but it was completely full and she had a second paper bag from the store filled to the brim with supplies.

On Apr. 1, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti strongly urged citizens of the city wear masks when out in public. He tweeted that, “Early data suggests many who are infected are not symptomatic, which is why we are recommending you use cloth face coverings plus physical distancing for essential activities. Do not use surgical and N95 masks, which are reserved for first responders and medical workers.” On Apr. 3, the CDC got on board and recommended simple cloth masks be worn in public for all Americans to help slow the COVID spread.