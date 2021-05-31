Alex Rodriguez, Rebel Wilson & More Stars Celebrate Memorial Day 2021 — See Pics

From Sofia Richie to Rebel Wilson, our favorite celebs are kicking off the summer season with Memorial Day weekend celebrations. See the snaps!

Memorial Day weekend may be rainy on the east coast, but our favorite A-listers have still found ways to celebrate! While Aussie actress Rebel Wilson jetted off to Florida, former baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez snuggled up to his daughters on a boat. See pics of all the stars kicking off the summer season!

Alex Rodriguez

Alex has wished his fans a “happy and healthy” Memorial Day Weekend. The former MLB star, who has been in the news after his ex Jennifer Lopez seemingly rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, took to Instagram to share a pic with his daughters. In the post, A-Rod wore a black tee and matching black pants, as his daughters Natasha and Ella cuddled up to him on the back of a boat.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel has celebrated the long weekend by jetting off to Florida. She first shared a snap of herself boarding a private plane bound for the warmer weather, before posting a pic on the beach. The 41-year-old Pitch Perfect actress took to Instagram on May 30, rocking a black zip-down swimsuit, along with a blue sun hat and black Givenchy slides. She posed on the beach with her arms crossed, and accessorized with light blue-tinted shades.

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie is celebrating the weekend in the sun! “Girly girl world,” she captioned a carousel post with a group of girlfriends. In the pics, she posed in the backyard next to a luxe pool, alongside two pals. The trio stunned in colorful bikinis as they soaked up the Memorial Day sunshine.

Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae Young and her fiancé Tarek El Moussa looked super loved up when they posed for a happy snap. “Feels like summer/ Happy to say we’ll be spending this weekend relaxing and boating. What’s everyone up to for MDW!?” Tarek captioned a May 29 photo. In the pic, he donned jeans and a blue polo, while the Selling Sunset star oped for a black top and jeans, with a silver belt.