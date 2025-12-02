Celebrities Who Called Out Trump for Using Their Music: Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

The mainstream music industry has made it a point to condemn Donald Trump throughout both of his presidencies. From rock ‘n’ roll stars to pop singers, quite a few famous artists and bands have called out the Republican president for using their songs to promote his agenda on social media and in rallies.

Hollywood Life has compiled a list of the most famous music artists who have condemned Trump for using their songs.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter called out Trump’s administration in December 2025 for using her song “Juno” in a video to promote the harsh ICE raids against immigrants in America.

“This video is evil and disgusting,” Sabrina tweeted in response to the White House. “Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda. — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) December 2, 2025

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo also slammed Trump and his team for using her song “All-American Bitch” alongside a pro-deportation video of immigrants.

“Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda,” Olivia commented under the White House’s video in November 2025.

Olivia Rodrigo has slammed Donald Trump's administration for using her music without permission.⁠ pic.twitter.com/nbQU5kYisR — The World R🅰️nking (@worldranking_) November 9, 2025

The White Stripes

Jack White and Meg White of The White Stripes repeatedly said they did not give Trump permission to use their song “Seven Nation Army” for any of his advertisements or rallies. In September 2024, the bandmates filed a complaint against Trump with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleging copyright and trademark infringement. However, they filed to voluntarily dismiss the complaint in November 2024.

Aerosmith

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler demanded that Trump’s team stop playing the band’s songs “Dream On” and “Living on the Edge” at his political rallies.

Celine Dion

In August 2024, Celine Dion‘s team issued a public statement after Trump used her famous single “My Heart Will Go On” at a rally in Montana.

“In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use …and really, that song?” Celine’s team said in the statement.

ABBA

ABBA’s record company, Universal Music, addressed a pro-Trump event in Minnesota when their music was used.

“Together with the members of Abba, we have discovered that videos have been released where Abba’s music/videos has been used at Trump events, and we have therefore requested that such use be immediately taken down and removed,” the record company said in a statement in August 2024.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé‘s song “Freedom” was famously used to help Kamala Harris promote her campaign against Trump in 2024, but Republican spokesperson Steven Cheung used the track with an X.com video documenting Trump’s arrival for a rally. In response, Bey’s record label sent a cease-and-desist letter to Trump’s team.

Earth, Wind & Fire

The members of Earth, Wind and Fire criticized Trump for using their famous single “September” at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen has openly opposed Trump’s usage of his song “Born in the U.S.A” at his events.

Foo Fighters

The Foo Fighters called out Trump and his team for using their song “My Hero” at a rally in 2024.

Guns N’ Roses

Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose has repeatedly slammed Trump for using the band’s songs, including “Sweet Child o’ Mine” at various events.

Ozzy Osbourne

In 2019, Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, criticized Trump’s use of his song “Crazy Train” in a video opposing the Democrats. In a joint statement, the Osbournes said, “[W]e are sending notice to the Trump campaign (or any other campaigns) that they are forbidden from using any of Ozzy Osbourne’s music in political ads or in any political campaigns.”

Rihanna

Rihanna‘s team threatened legal action against Trump in 2018 for using her track “Please Don’t Stop the Music” at various rallies.

The Rolling Stones

Members of The Rolling Stones called out Trump in 2016 and again in 2020 for using their song “You Can’t Alaways Get What You Want.”