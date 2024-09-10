The White Stripes’ Lawsuit Against Donald Trump for ‘Seven Nation Army’: What We Know

Image Credit: Getty Images

The White Stripes just joined the list of musicians suing Donald Trump. Amid the Republican candidate’s campaign, band members Jack White and Meg White filed a lawsuit against Donald. So what does their hit single “Seven Nation Army” have to do with the situation?

Jack shared the news of his and Meg’s lawsuit via Instagram by sharing a photo of one of the court documents. He simply captioned the post, “This machine sues fascists.”

Why Are the White Stripes Suing Donald Trump?

Jack and Meg filed their lawsuit against Donald in early September because his campaign used their track “Seven Nation Army” in a social media video one month prior. According to The Washington Post, Donald and campaign Deputy Director of Communications Margo Martin were accused of publishing an online video featuring the former host of The Apprentice boarding a plane while “Seven Nation Army” played in the background.

Per the court documents obtained by the publication, Jack and Meg alleged that Donald attempted to use their song for financial gain “on the backs of the Plaintiffs,” which in turn is a “flagrant misappropriation” of their work.

In a previous since-deleted X post, Jack threatened Donald and his campaign with a lawsuit in August. In his caption, the musician warned them not to “even think about using [his] music,” calling the Republican candidate and his team “fascists.”

“And as long as I’m here, a double f**k you DonOLD for insulting our nation’s veterans at Arlington you scum,” Jack reportedly wrote in the now-deleted post. “You should lose every military family’s vote immediately from that if ANYTHING makes sense anymore”

Who Else Is Suing Donald Trump Over Music?

While lawsuits haven’t been filed against Donald by every single musician, quite a few have publicly spoken out about the alleged unauthorized usage of their music. This past summer, Celine Dion‘s team called Donald out for using her hit song “My Heart Will Go On” in a social media video.

“In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use,” Celine’s team wrote via social media. “And really, THAT song?”

Shortly thereafter, Beyoncé submitted a cease-and-desist letter to Donald’s team for using her single “Freedom” in a separate social media video.

What Has Trump Said About the White Stripes Lawsuit?

No one from Donald’s team has publicly commented on Jack and Meg’s lawsuit at the time of publication.