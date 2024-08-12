Celine Dion Slams Donald Trump For ‘Unauthorized’ Use Of Her Song

Image Credit: Screengrab by IOC via Getty Imag

Celine Dion is not on good terms with Donald J. Trump after he used her famous hit “My Heart Will Go On” during his campaign rally.

On Friday, August 9, the 78-year-old former president played the 1997 hit song from the Titanic film as his anthem, but the 56-year-old vocalist’s team revealed that his use of the song was unauthorized.

In a statement released on X, her management wrote, “Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana.”

They went on to emphasize, “In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use… And really, THAT song?”

This is not the “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” hitmaker’s first time expressing a desire not to be associated with the former 45th president. Back in 2017, she rejected his request to perform at his inauguration at the White House.

Aside from Dion, many other musicians, such as Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, and more, have also expressed that they do not want to be associated with the Republican candidate. John Fogerty, from the late ’60s band Creedence Clearwater Revival, wrote to Trump after he used their song “Fortunate Son.” Via Rolling Stone, he noted, “Mr. Trump is a prime example of both of these issues. The fact that Mr. Trump also fans the flames of hatred, racism, and fear while rewriting recent history is even more reason to be troubled by his use of my song.”

The Rolling Stones also expressed their disapproval, according to Deadline later stated that the band’s team shared, “BMI has notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the unauthorized use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement. If Donald Trump disregards the exclusion and persists, then he would face a lawsuit for breaking the embargo and playing music that has not been licensed.”

It is unclear what song Trump will play next at his rally, but he is set to take on the presidential race with J.D. Vance against his Democratic opponents Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.