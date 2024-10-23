Kamala Harris’ Net Worth 2024: How Much Money the VP Makes Now

Image Credit: Getty Images

As Kamala Harris gears up for the 2024 presidential election alongside her running mate, Tim Walz, against Republican candidates Donald Trump and J.D. Vance, she has significantly ramped up her campaign efforts. During a previous interview with MSNBC’s The 11th Hour, she emphasized her vision for the American people, saying, “Well, if you are hardworking, if you have the dreams and the ambitions and the aspirations of what I believe you do, you’re in my plan. I have to tell you, I really love and am so energized by what I know to be the spirit and character of the American people. We have ambition. We have aspirations. We have dreams. We can see what’s possible. We have an incredible work ethic.”

Harris, the current Vice President of the United States, has been endorsed by President Joe Biden, which adds considerable weight to her candidacy as the Democratic presidential nominee. Her journey to this point has been impressive. At 60 years old, she has built a long-lasting career in politics, earning a reputation as a dedicated public servant. Harris has held prominent positions that have shaped her political identity, including Attorney General of California, District Attorney of San Francisco, and U.S. Senator from California.

As she vies for the presidency, people often wonder about Harris’s financial status and how she has accumulated her wealth throughout her career.

What is Kamala Harris’ Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kamala Harris has a net worth of $8 million. The website also notes that she earns an annual salary of more than $200,000 as vice president.

How Does Kamala Harris Make Her Money?

Forbes detailed back in 2020 that Harris’s income comes primarily from her government work, spanning several decades. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, whom she married in 2014, also significantly contributed to their joint earnings as a successful attorney. Emhoff’s legal career has bolstered their combined financial status.

What Were Kamala Harris’ Past Jobs?

Throughout her career, Harris has held significant roles, including serving as California’s Attorney General, District Attorney of San Francisco, and a U.S. Senator from California. Before climbing up the political ladder, Harris worked at McDonald’s in the 1980s to support herself while attending college.

Does Kamala Harris Earn Money as Vice President?

As of 2024, Harris earns more than $200,000 annually, according to data from the United States Office of Personal Management.