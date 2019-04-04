Stars Wearing Barbie Pink: Elle Fanning, Kendall Jenner & More

The latest color to take celebrity style by storm is Barbie pink and we’ve been seeing it everywhere lately — from red carpets to casual street-style, the stars can’t get enough of the bold hue.

While neon has been making it’s way into a ton of celebs’ wardrobes, Barbie pink has too. Kendall Jenner, 23, just stepped out for the Tiffany & Co store opening in Sydney on April 4, and she chose to wear quite the bold ensemble for the event. The supermodel opted to wear a bubblegum pink silk INGIE Paris taffeta dress from the Spring 19 Collection which featured massive, billowy sleeves with tiers of ruffle. The neckline of the frock was trimmed with layers of pink ostrich feathers and was off-the-shoulder, while the bottom half of the dress was flowy and super short. Kendall topped her look off with a pair of pointy-toed white pumps and a gorgeous silver Tiffany & Co choker necklace with a bejeweled butterfly pendant attached.

Meanwhile, Elle Fanning, 20, also tried out the trend recently, on the red carpet of a special screening for her new film Teen Spirit in LA on April 2. The blonde actress donned a gorgeous hot pink Rodarte Fall 2019 Chantilly lace gown with a plunging neckline. The straps of the dress were completely made out of flowers, while the bodice was a tight corset, cinching in her tiny waist. As for the rest of the gown, it was made up of sheer tulle embellished with organza flowers. Elle chose not to wear any jewels, letting the dress speak for itself, but she did throw on a matching pink satin headband that was absolutely adorable.

The Barbie pink trend hasn’t just been spotted on the red carpet, though. We’ve also been noticing that more and more stars are wearing the color while they’re out and about. For instance, Jennifer Lopez, 49, was out in NYC on March 24, when she opted to wear a skin-tight black turtleneck top, tucked into high-waisted tight black leggings with an oversized neon pink Max Mara Wool-Angora Belted Coat on top. She paired the look with white Alexander McQueen Oversized Sole Sneakers, a black Hermes Crocodile Birkin Bag, and black Quay x Jlo Reina Sunglasses from her new collection with the Australian eyewear brand.

Someone who has seriously embraced the color this season is Lupita Nyong’o, 36. Lupita was promoting her new movie, Us, when she rocked a hot pink shiny ensemble featuring a button-down Bande Noir top tucked into matching high-waisted trousers with a thick belt around her waist, paired with PVC Sergio Rossi heels and Djula diamond earrings, to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in NYC on March 18. Click through the gallery above to check out more Barbie pink looks!