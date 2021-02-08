Stars Wearing Sandals & Flip Flops In The Winter: See Chrissy Teigen & More

Celebrities know no bounds when it comes to rocking sandals and flips flops in winter! See your favorite stars, including Chrissy Teigen and Mila Kunis, exposing their toes to the cold in designer footwear!

Sandals are a 365-day trend for some stars! Just ask Chrissy Teigen and Mila Kunis, who’ve both stepped out in flip flops to run errands in LA. Then there’s Fuller House alum, Lori Loughlin, who was once photographed sporting sandals and a scarf in the same ensemble. Like we said, celebrities know no bounds when it comes to rocking summer shoes during cooler seasons. And, we don’t blame them! — So, take a look at your favorite stars braving the cold in sandals by clicking through the attached gallery!

Sandals are super easy and convenient to slip on and off for almost any occasion, which is why we can’t fault these celebs for committing fashion faux pas. Not to mention, many stars reside on the West Coast for work, where the weather is much warmer — therefore, their summer attire is well understood, even in winter months.

As for what styles your favorite stars are sporting? Chrissy was once photographed rocking grey fuzzy sandals while shopping at Couture Kids on Robertson in West Hollywood. The cookbook author was all smiles in her cozy footwear, which she paired with black leggings and a distressed denim jacket. Chrissy’s choice sandals are part of the popular fur trend that brands like UGG have capitalized on with their cozy sandal slippers. Back in July, actress Margot Robbie, was spotted in a pair of fuzzy black sandals by UGG, while on a stroll in LA — proving the style is a star-favorite.

Other stars like Mila Kunis keep things more casual for running errands. The Friends With Benefits star was once spotted in bright pink flip flops to hit the grocery store in LA. The thin footwear almost resembled the throw-away flip flops you get after a pedicure. But, we’re not judging! To be honest, we love a star who can multi-task, especially when they prioritize self-care.

See all of these celebs and more rocking sandals and flops in winter by clicking through the attached gallery.