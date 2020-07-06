Margot Robbie was out for a walk in LA on July 5 when she looked fabulous in a tiny black mini dress with furry sandals!

Margot Robbie, 30, is officially embracing summer as the actress was out for a walk with friends in LA on July 5 in a stylish outfit. The blonde beauty showed off her long, toned legs when she threw on a loose-fitting, sheer black spaghetti strap mini dress. The frock had a plunging V-neckline and super short hem and she styled the look with a pair of round, pink Ray-Ban Round Flash Lenses Sunglasses and fun black furry Ugg Joni Slide Sandals.

She opted for a super casual look as she let her blonde her down and parted in the middle in loose air-dried waves. A few layered gold choker necklaces completed her ensemble. We absolutely love Margot’s easy breezy outfit and it’s the perfect look for a casual Sunday.

Aside from this look, Margot has been rocking a ton of fabulous summer outfits recently and one of our all-time favorite looks from her was back on May 16 when she was out for lunch. She looked fabulous in a pink and white floral cropped Hansen & Gretel Pepe Top with ruffle sleeves, paired with a high-waisted, matching silk Hansen & Gretel Mikaela Skirt in Ivory Floral. Margot accessorized her look with a pair of Rouje Juno Lace Up Sandals, her go-to Ray-Ban Round Flash Lenses Sunglasses, a Chanel Caviar Vanity Case, and a Kapital Chag-a-Lug Erotic Bandana wrapped around her face.

Margot style is so casual and effortless and the actress is always looking fabulous in her outfits. Whether it’s a mini dress, a skirt, or short shorts – she has been slaying her summer looks. We loved Margot’s black mini dress and we think it’s so cool how she added a funky pair of fuzzy sandals to compliment her mini dress!