Celebrities Rocking Mini Dresses During Winter — Photos Of Hailey Baldwin & More

These stars aren’t afraid to show some skin during the chilliest time of the year! See photos of Hailey Baldwin, Ariel Winter and more fashioning mini dresses during winter!

The temperatures might have hit their lowest point of the year in some parts of the country, but these stars are turning up the heat with their hot looks! A number of celebrities are completely unafraid to work mini dresses during the chilliest season of the year, proving that no one has to sacrifice their favorite little number just because the weather outside is frightful — because the perfect outfit can always make the day delightful! Take a look at some of the stars rocking mini dresses perfect for the winter months.

Since we’re talking about winter, it only feels right to kick things off with Ariel Winter! The Modern Family alum attended a taping of Good Morning America on a blistery cold day in late November 2018, wearing a stunning, long sleeve mini dress. Ariel looked gorgeous in the outfit, which she accessorized with a pair of sheer socks with white polka dots and matching white heels. Her hair was tossed up into a tight bun and she wore dangling earrings for the simple, sophisticated look.

Larsa Pippen is another star who absolutely loves a mini dress regardless of what season it is. The social media maven has worked a number of mini dresses when she’s been spotted out and about, and she decided to go for the look on January 8! Larsa posed-up outside of her Miami abode rocking a black mini dress with a scoop neckline and white sneakers. She was a total stunner in the photo, and the luxury Porsche in the background wasn’t a bad touch either!

Then, of course, there’s Hailey Baldwin. The model and fashionista rarely shies away from bold trends. While out in Beverly Hills, Hailey wore a white mini dress with a black leather jacket over top. She accessorized with a pair of black shades and knee-high white boots for the chic, casual look. It was a perfect, classic outfit that could totally be worn during winter!

Naturally, there are so many more examples of stars wearing mini dresses during the winter season. To see more snap shots of these stylish stars, take a look at the images in the gallery above!