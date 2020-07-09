Ariel Winter stepped out in Los Angeles to pick up a cake for her pal’s birthday, and gave fans a glimpse at her new blonde hair makeover.

We may be in quarantine, but Ariel Winter, 22, is still the queen of summer style! The former Modern Family actress stepped out in Los Angeles on July 8 in a stunning black romper, and matching protective face mask. She also gave fans a glimpse at her new blonde hair makeover, which she debuted earlier in the month. The star opted for a pair of white sneakers, as she ran errands around Los Angeles, including picking up a birthday cake from Baskin-Robbins.

The Mr. Peabody and Sherman actress wore her blonde locks in cute curls, as she held the cake in one hand and candles in the other. The outing comes just four days after she channeled stars like Marilyn Monroe and Pamela Anderson as she debuted her new blonde hairdo. “Winter Is Coming!!!!!!!!!!!,” she captioned the set of Instagram photos, which showed her lounging on a relaxing couch in front of a bunch of pretty shrubbery. Ariel paired the bright look with a spaghetti strap top and curve-hugging jeans which left her boyfriend Luke Benward referencing another iconic blonde in the comments section.

“Targaryen,” he wrote, referencing Emilia Clarke‘s character Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO series Game of Thrones. She greatly appreciated his thoughts and responded with a smiley face and fire emoji. This isn’t the first time that Ariel has changed things up, hair wise, as its kind of been her thing throughout 2020 so far. Ariel stunned fans towards the beginning of the year in February when she was seen out and about rocking a fiery red hairstyle. She was spotted leaving a hair salon in Los Angeles in a pair of high-waisted black and gold pants, as she showed off her bright new locks.

“She wanted to go lighter because her show is done filming and no longer needs to have dark hair,” Tabitha Dueñas of Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on why she decided to make such a drastic hair change. She was of course referring to Ariel finishing with Modern Family which happened to wrap up right before the coronavirus pandemic.