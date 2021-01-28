8 Stars Wearing Heels During Frigid Winter: Hailey Baldwin & More

Though the temperature is chilly and brisk, these stars are turning up the heat with their fierce style! See photos of Hailey Baldwin, Camila Cabello and more rocking heels during the winter season!

Some stars straight up refuse to sacrifice style when winter rolls in! In fact, a number of famous faces have opted to work a specific pair of shoes that many might be hesitant to fashion, especially in chillier temperatures. But for these ladies, sacrificing their favorite pair of high heels just isn’t an option! Check out some of the stars who wear their favorite pair of sky high heels during winter.

Camila Cabello has always put her stamp of unique fashion flair on anything and everything that she wears. During her February 19, 2018 appearance at BBC Radio One Studios, the “Havana” songstress went for a business casual look. Camila sported a pair of blue jeans and a blouse with an elegant camel-hued, leather trench coat. But what really made the look pop was her pair of baby blue high heels! The pointed-toe pair of heels totally pulled Camila’s look together, and fans were all about it. The singer proved just how much a simple pair of heels can really elevate an otherwise casual ensemble.

Naturally, Camila isn’t the only star to work her high heels during winter. Fashion icon and legendary supermodel Kate Moss has shown off her flair for fashion during the season, too. The model rocked a nearly all-black ensemble to the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020 event on February 26, 2019. Kate’s tailored suit looked impeccable on the model, and her black heels made the ensemble stand out even more!

From one standout look to another, Hailey Baldwin wore this brilliant plum ensemble during winter in Paris. The stunning model fashioned a sweater, skirt (featuring a thigh-high slit), leg coverings and purple heels, which completed the monochromatic look. Hailey turned the pavement into her own runway while shopping at Bottega Veneta during Paris Fashion Week on February 26, 2020. It was such a chic look, proving that heels are the perfect go-to for such an ensemble.

