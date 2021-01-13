Hailey Baldwin Wears Very Little & Covers Herself With A Purse In Sexy Versace Campaign With Kendall Jenner

Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner looked so fierce posing for new campaign photos for Versace’s spring/summer 2021 collection! See the young models working their looks!

Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner couldn’t have looked better in new photos for Versace‘s spring/summer 2021 show at Milan Fashion Week. The nautical theme was front and center for the photo shoot, featuring the aforementioned models, as well as Precious Lee. Hailey and Kendall perfectly executed the under-water look that Donatella Versace envisioned, and the series of photos were truly breathtaking. Although both of them were striking, Hailey had one photo that was truly jaw-dropping.

Hailey, 24, looked like a true sea princess. The model wore a bodice top featuring gold cupping and details of yellow, orange and blue that mimicked waves. Hailey’s dampened hair covered parts of her face, accentuating the mysteriousness and under-water vibe of the shoot. This particular look featured Hailey without wearing any bottoms, covering herself with the Versace lilac purse that she was modeling.

Hailey’s real-life BFF, 25-year-old Kendall, also mastered the wet-look. She was poised in a black corset bodice, which complimented the black bag with gold embellishment. Kendall’s hair was styled the same way as Hailey’s, featuring the allusion of dampened hair covering parts of the model’s face. The unique looks were thanks to the impeccable artistry and craft of Paul Hanlon styling hair, Lucia Pieroni on makeup, and Jacob K styling the two women on behalf of Versace.

Hailey was fashioned in one more look. Her appearance featured the star giving off some major mermaid vibes, with her damp hair styled around her face in various strands. She also wore a corset, which had starfish of varying colors and sizes designed on the bodice. In Hailey’s hand was a lilac Versace bag with a chunky yellow chain.

The two ladies joined Precious Lee as the faces of Versace’s spring and summer 2021 styles. The looks, much like Versace’s theme, are completely unique and show off Versace’s pieces perfectly. Milan Fashion Week begins on February 23 and runs to March 1. We cannot wait to see what else these gorgeous ladies fashion in the months ahead.