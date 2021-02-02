Gallery

Stars Wearing Bright, Warm Colors in Winter: See Pics Of Olivia Culpo, Gigi Hadid & More

Winter might be cold, but these looks are hot enough to melt the ice! See how stars like Olivia Culpo, Gigi Hadid and more have styled warm colors like orange and yellow this season!

Winter makes us want to just curl up in a blanket and stay as far away from the cold outdoors as possible. But unfortunately, we can’t hibernate until March so we might as well give off the illusion that we’re warm! A great way to do that is by wearing fiery colors like orange, yellow and red! The bold hues received a lot of attention in seasons past from celeb trendsetters like Olivia Culpo and Gigi Hadid, so clearly dressing in warm shades is a great way to create some heat with your look!

Gigi turned heads in December when she went without anything  under an orange top, which was held together by a single button. The rest of her look – a leather jacket and lace pants – was the same bright shade, and paired nicely with her yellow and pink patterned heels. Clearly orange, yellow and red are having a moment right now, and Gigi was one of the first stars to capitalize on the trend.

Olivia proved that she’s over icy blues and deep purples when she headed to the New York launch of her collection with Express in a fierce look on January 17. The model stunned in a black romper that was cinched in at the waist with a chunky brown belt. The main focal point of her look, though, was the bright orange and pink duster coat that she paired with a small cross-body bag in the same hue and tangerine pumps.

Of course, there are so many more stars beyond Olivia and Gigi who have fashioned bright colors during the winter. These celebs have given us great style inspiration for the coldest season of the year, and we’ve rounded up all of their fierce, flawless and fabulous looks! Check out the images in the gallery above to see more stars rocking warm hues during the winter season.