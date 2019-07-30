See Pics
13 Sexy Stars Rocking Cutout Swimsuits: Hailey Baldwin, Sofia Richie & More

Cutout swimsuits may not be the best for tan lines, but they sure do make for a sexy beach or pool look. From Kourtney Kardashian, to her little sis, Kylie Jenner — these stars and more know how to model sizzling cutout swimsuits!

There’s nothing hotter than flaunting some skin in a sexy cutout swimsuit and plenty of stars are fans of the look. From sultry slits in two-piece swimsuits or caged cutouts in amazing one-piece suits, your favorite stars are loving this trend! Take a look through our attached gallery for the best cutout swimsuits on Hollywood’s hottest stars!

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters in particular, can’t get enough of flaunting their famous curves in bathing suits that allow them to show off their hard-earned bodies. Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is a lover of the fabulous look, wearing black one-pieces with intriguing side cut-outs to flaunt her toned torso while not having to put on a bikini. She once wore a peek-a-boo gold number that featured a bandeau top and bikini bottoms, linked together with a strip of fabric up her torso. What a hot mama!

Kylie Jenner, 21, has taken a cue from her older sisters in both one pieces and bikinis. She’s rocked a white tank swimsuit with tons of side-slits to give it a much racier look. The lip kit mogul knows how incredible her curves are and makes the most of her body even in cut-out bikinis, with slits on the sides of her bottoms and strappy tops that up the va-va-voom factor.

Singers know how to get the most of the sexy swimwear. Selena Gomez, 27, has been known to be a fan of cut-out swimsuits, wearing a black one piece with a strip of fabric up her torso and nude panels up the sides while on vacay in Mexico several years ago. Ciara, 33, rocked a gorgeous yellow one piece with a giant cutout panel to flash her flat abs while taking in some pool time in 2015. Even superstar Beyonce, 37, is a fan of the look. When she famously went vegan in 2015, she showed off the results in a black one piece with colorful patterns and two massive side cut-outs to show off her super trim waist.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, wore a black bathing suit with a cut-out halter top while vacationing in Italy in 2015. Modern Family‘s Sofia Vergara, 47, rocked an a-maz-ing black and white Agent Provocateur number while getting some sun in Miami. It featured a bikini-like top then criss-crossed with fabric down her tummy.