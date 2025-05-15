Cassie Ventura’s Parents: About Her Mother & Father

Image Credit: WireImage

Cassie Ventura bravely testified in the highly publicized sex trafficking trial of her ex Sean “Diddy” Combs in May 2025. As a result, she was thrust back into the public eye, and details from her personal life resurfaced. Though she has moved on with a happy marriage and family, Cassie had to detail the past abuse that Diddy subjected her to while taking the stand.

Below, learn more about Cassie’s family, including her parents.

Is Cassie Ventura Married?

Yes, Cassie is married to her husband, actor and trainer Alex Fine.

Who Are Cassie Ventura’s Parents?

Cassie has rarely opened up about her parents over the years, but they were mentioned in her 2023 lawsuit against Diddy. At the time, she sued him for sexual and physical abuse. The exes reached a settlement on the lawsuit that year. Per USA Today, the 2023 lawsuit indicated that Cassie’s parents were “skeptical of [Combs’] displays of wealth,” when the rapper “began renting apartments for the early career entertainer around 2008 or 2009 in Manhattan near his own New York City residence.”

Previously, Cassie briefly opened up about her upbringing during a 2008 interview, according to Men’s Journal. She called her childhood “fun” and described it as “carefree” while discussing her parents.

“I’m from Connecticut. My mom is an army brat, and my dad is a navy brat,” Cassie said at the time. “My parents are still together. My childhood was pretty carefree. … My dad is Filipino, and my mom is Mexican, Black and West Indian.”

Does Cassie Ventura Have Kids?

Cassie currently shares two children with her husband — Sunny and Frankie — and she’s pregnant with her third child.

When Did Cassie Ventura Start Dating Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cassie was 19 years old when she first met Diddy in 2005. The Bad Boy Records founder was 37 at the time. Cassie is now 38 years old, and she will turn 39 in August 2025. Diddy, for his part, is currently 55.

While speaking about her past abusive relationship with Diddy, Cassie was asked why she stayed with him for years. In response, she explained, “I loved him. I didn’t want him to think I thought anything bad of him.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.