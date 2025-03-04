Carl Dean’s Health: All About His Reported Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

Image Credit: Dolly Parton/Instagram

Carl Thomas Dean will always be the one love for Dolly Parton. The country music star‘s late husband died in March 2025. Though fans didn’t know much about him, Dolly occasionally spoke about her spouse in public and in various interviews. He was even part of the inspiration behind her timeless hit single “Jolene.” Amid the news of Carl‘s death, fans are mourning Dolly’s loss with her and wondering about his reported Alzheimer’s Disease diagnosis.

Below, learn more about Carl’s life, death and health.

How Old Was Carl Dean When He Died?

Carl, who was a businessman, was 82 years old when he died in March 2025. He and Dolly met when he was 21 and she was 18 in 1964 outside of a laundromat in Nashville. The “9 to 5” artist knew that Carl was a keeper from the moment they met, since Dolly noted feeling “surprised and delighted that while he talked to me, he looked at my face (a rare thing for me),” she wrote on her website. “He seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about.”

Carl Dean’s Cause of Death

The cause of Carl’s death remains unclear. In the statement that was posted to Dolly’s Instagram, no details surrounding Carl’s passing were disclosed, and his family requested privacy from the public eye.

Carl Dean’s Reported Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

Since multiple outlets, including TMZ, reported that Carl had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2019, fans speculated about his condition. Though neither he nor Dolly ever publicly confirmed the diagnosis, the Grammy Award winner spoke to Pollstar in 2022 about her choice to stop touring. At the time, Dolly pointed out that she and her husband were “getting older.”

“I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then,” Dolly said, before adding, Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore. I’ve done that my whole life, and it takes so much time and energy. I like to stay a little closer to home with my husband. We’re getting older now, and I don’t want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time. Something could happen.”

Without noting what that “something” could be, Dolly elaborated that she “would not feel right about that, if [she] were gone and somebody needed [her].”

“Or I would feel bad if I had to leave a tour if somebody got sick at home and needed me and then I had to walk out on the fans,” the Imagination Library founder added.