Brianna LaPaglia’s Golden Globes Dress: Why Zach Bryan Allegedly Disliked it

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia is getting candid about her breakup from former boyfriend Zach Bryan. After the country music singer broke the news of their split, Brianna tearfully opened up about the ordeal in a YouTube video. Weeks later, the social media personality dropped quite a few shocking allegations against Zach. One of the most controversial claims was that Zach allegedly disliked Brianna’s see-through Golden Globes dress earlier this year and that he “tried to control” her during their relationship.

Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia’s Golden Globes Dress

In January 2024, Brianna attended the Golden Globe Awards with her “PlanBri Uncut” podcast co-host Grace O’Malley. The podcaster shared photos of her dress to Instagram at the time.

The dress that Brianna wore to the Golden Globes was a sparkling beige, sheer, high-slit gown. She paired it with matching heels and wore her hair down in natural waves.

What Did Zach Allegedly Say About Brianna’s Dress?

During a November 2024 “BFFs” podcast episode, Brianna made several claims about Zach, including that his team offered her a $12-million deal to sign a non-disclosure agreement. She also alleged that Zach “tried to control” her by objecting to the clothes she chose, including the dress she wore to the Golden Globe Awards.

“That was f**king crazy. That was the first time he had really tried to control what I wore and what I posted,” Brianna claimed. “So, I went to the Golden Globes, and I posted like a carousel of pictures, and he didn’t like my dress. … He said he didn’t want to date someone that presents themselves that way.”

The Barstool Sports personality then claimed that Zach unfollowed her and “everyone” afterward. After flying back home from the awards ceremony, Brianna alleged her boyfriend at the time “ruined [her] night.”

“He’s, like, happy in the beginning, then all of a sudden, it turns to, ‘I can’t believe you’re wearing this … blah blah blah blah,'” Brianna alleged. “It ruins the night. I’m crying to Grace the whole f**king night, and he unfollows me because of the dress. He tells me all the Instagram pictures that I have that I have to delete, and I’m like, ‘Okay, yeah, I guess.’ He makes me believe that I have to change my image to keep up with his or something.”

However, Zach ended up re-posting Brianna’s pictures to his Instagram Stories, calling her “beautiful.”

“He reposted that picture of me on his story and was like, ‘You are so beautiful’ … while freaking out behind the scenes and unfollowing all of us, and unfollowing me,” she further alleged. “It was just such a tug of war with my emotions in my head.”

Zach has not publicly commented on Brianna’s claims.

Why Did Zach & Brianna Break Up?

Neither Zach nor Brianna has offered a reason behind their breakup. The “Something in the Orange” artist revealed their split in an Instagram Stories announcement, which Brianna later claimed “shocked” her.

“Brianna and me have broken up with [each other], and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart,” Zach wrote in his note. “She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that, I’ll always thank her. I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things.”

Though he claimed their breakup was mutual, Zach added, “I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways. I am not perfect and never will be.”