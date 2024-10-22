Why Did Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia & Zach Bryan Break Up? Their Split Explained

Image Credit: Billboard via Getty Images

Fans of Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia and Zach Bryan now have confirmation that they’ve split. After dating for about a year, Zach announced on October 22, 2024, that he and the social media star had mutually called it quits. But cheating rumors started circulating online after Brianna expressed her shock over his statement in a YouTube video. So, why did Brianna and Zach break up? Hollywood Life is breaking down the situation, below.

Why Did Brianna Chickenfry & Zach Bryan Break Up?

In an Instagram Stories statement, the “Pink Skies” artist began by “addressing something,” referring to the breakup rumors that had already begun swirling about him and Brianna.

“Brianna and me have broken up with [each other] and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart,” Zach wrote. “She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that, I’ll always thank her. I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things.”

Zach added, “I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways. I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna’s privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too.”

Toward the end of his post, the singer-songwriter concluded, “With everything I am and to anyone I let down, I am sorry. I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself.”

It’s unclear what Zach meant by his note on letting people down. However, hours later, Brianna broke her silence on their split in an emotional video.

“I’ve been crying for, like, five days straight,” she said after confessing she was “completely shocked” by Zach’s public statement. “He didn’t text me, he didn’t call me. … I’m at the point where it’s like, how can you give someone everything and like, love them so unconditionally, like through stuff that you shouldn’t, because you just love ’em and you want them?”

When Did Brianna Chickenfry & Zach Bryan Start Dating?

The Internet personality and the “Revival” singer started dating in July 2023. The then-couple made their first red carpet appearance in February 2024 at the Grammy Awards.

Zach Bryan Was Married Before He Met Brianna

Before he met Brianna, Zach was married to his ex-wife, Rose Madden, from July 2020 to July 2021. As for Brianna, the podcaster has kept her past dating history away from the public eye.