Dave Portnoy’s Diss Track About Zach Bryan: Breaking Down the Lyrics

Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards have come to the defense of their “BFFs” podcast co-host, Brianna LaPaglia, following her split from Zach Bryan. The two announced their breakup publicly on social media when the 28-year-old shared on his Instagram stories: “I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways. I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna’s privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too.” This breakup left the 25-year-old shocked, as she felt blindsided by their sudden split.

In response, Dave took it upon himself to release a diss track aimed at the “Pink Skies” singer, titled “Smallest Man.” The 47-year-old media personality expressed in a video shared on X by the podcast’s account, “Fine, you think that’s just it? You think we’re going to just put ‘Smallest Man’ away? I will write 10,000 diss tracks.” He added, “Maybe we do ‘Dave’s version’ — I heard Bri may get in the booth and do her version.”

“I Said Trust Me, Caught Your Pants on Fire / Tinder, Bumble, Raya, Knew You Was a Liar”

The opening line of the song references rumors about Zach cheating and being found on dating apps, delivered by both Dave and co-host Josh.

“Looking For Pink Skies, But Now You’re Seeing Stars / There’s Something in the Orange and It’s You Behind These Bars, B*tch”

The duo continued by referencing Zach’s arrest in September 2023 for obstruction of an investigation, according to online reports from the Craig County Sheriff’s Office.

“Think You’re on Some Sh*t Tryna Diss Taylor Swift, Did a Hundo ‘Gram Stories Apologizing Like a B*tch”

In 2024, Bryan had tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he preferred Kanye West over Taylor Swift, stating, “eagles > chiefs Kanye > Taylor who’s with me.” This post led to major backlash and an apology on his Instagram Stories, where he explained that the post was made while he was under the influence. “To be completely honest, it just came off as rude and desensitized to Taylor. I respect her so much as a musician that the last thing I want is people thinking I don’t appreciate and love what she has done as a musician,” he shared. “Don’t drink and tweet.”

“How Lucky is Bri to be Free of ZB”

The podcast supported Brianna by sampling Zach’s song “28” and expressing relief that their friend moved on from him.