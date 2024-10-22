Brianna Chickenfry’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Social Media Star Makes Now

Image Credit: WWD via Getty Images

Brianna Chickenfry won over fans’ hearts with her relatable social media content. After landing new gigs in the public eye, her career and net worth steadily increased over time. And eventually, she found love with another celebrity, her now-former boyfriend Zach Bryan, who abruptly announced their breakup in an October 2024 Instagram Stories message. Despite their shocking split, Brianna is focused on her successful career.

Learn more about Brianna, her career and where her net worth stands now, below.

Who Is Brianna Chickenfry?

Brianna is a podcaster, TikTok star and Barstool Sports personality. She hosts her podcast, “PlanBri Uncut,” which “gives the rundown of what it’s actually like navigating your life in your early 20s,” according to the show’s description. Brianna is also called the “Dr. Phil of college advice” on the show.

“She’s not here to sugarcoat anything, sharing her insane drunken memories all while giving tips on relationships, friendships, partying & much more,” the podcast’s description adds. “Joined each week by a guest (mostly from TikTok, where Brianna herself rose to fame), this podcast is here to get us through these years of our lives together. Unfiltered & authentic, cheers to us trainwrecks.”

What Is Brianna Chickenfry’s Real Name?

The internet personality’s real name is Brianna LaPaglia.

What Is Brianna Chickenfry’s Net Worth?

Brianna’s net worth ranges from $1 million to $3 million, according to multiple outlets, such as Distractify. However, the TikTok personality has opened up about her earnings in the past, noting that she began with a salary of less than $100,000.

How Does Brianna Chickenfry Make Her Money?

Since Barstool Sports offered Brianna a gig to host “PlanBri Uncut” and “BFFs,” the Internet personality gradually earned money over time. Although it’s currently unclear how much revenue she makes, Brianna once opened up about how social media influencers generate revenue. During an interview with Jason Tartick, Brianna revealed that she received a $75,000 contract with Barstool Sports.

“I still don’t know my value because nobody talks about it [how influencers earn money],” Brianna explained in the interview. “But when I first started, I remember I got my contract with Barstool, and it was, like, $75,000 for, like, a year. And I didn’t know that other influencers were making that for a swipe-up. And I’m like, ‘This is going to be my salary,’ which I thought was amazing.”