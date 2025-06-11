Brian Wilson’s Children: Meet The Beach Boys Musician’s Kids

Image Credit: Todd Williamson

Brian Wilson‘s family stayed by his side during his final years. The late Beach Boys band member is survived by his seven children, who broke the news of his death on June 11, 2025, via his Instagram account.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father, Brian Wilson, has passed away,” the Wilson family wrote in the caption. “We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world.”

Learn about Brian’s kids, his marriages and career below.

Who Was Brian Wilson’s Wife?

Brian’s late wife was Melinda Ledbetter. The spouses dated from 1986 to around 1989, then separated for around two years before rekindling their love in 1991. Melinda was also Brian’s manager. The two were married until her untimely death in January 2024, which the “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” artist was heartbroken about, he wrote in an Instagram statement at the time.

“My heart is broken. Melinda, my beloved wife of 28 years, passed away this morning,” Brian’s statement read. “Our five children and I are just in tears. We are lost.”

Brian elaborated that Melinda was more than his wife. “She was my savior,” he added. “She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career. She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor. She was everything for us.”

Brian Wilson’s Kids

Brian had seven children from different relationships. He shared daughters Carnie and Wendy with ex-wife Marilyn Wilson, then adopted five children — Dakota Rose, Daria Rose, Delanie Rose, Dylan and Dash — with wife Melinda.

After their mom died in January 2024, Brian’s kids released a statement that was included in their dad’s Instagram caption at the time.

“It is with a heavy heart that we let everyone know that our mom, Melinda Kay Ledbetter Wilson passed away peacefully this morning at home,” the Wilson children wrote. “She was a force of nature and one of the strongest women you could come by. She was not only a model, our father’s savior, and a mother, she was a woman empowered by her spirit with a mission to better everyone she touched. We will miss her but cherish everything she has taught us. How to take care of the person next to you with out expecting anything in return, how to find beauty in the darkest of places, and how to live life as your truest self with honesty and pride.”

How Did Brian Wilson Die?

Brian’s family did not specify his cause of death in their public statement. However, his fans know that the “Surfin’ U.S.A.” hitmaker was living with a neurocognitive disorder toward the end of his life.