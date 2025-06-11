Brian Wilson Dead: The Beach Boys’ Co-Founder Dies at 82

Image Credit: Getty Images

The world of music is mourning the loss of a true musical genius. Brian Wilson, the brilliant mind, co-founder and creative force behind the legendary band, The Beach Boys, has died. He was 82.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father, Brian Wilson, has passed away,” Brian’s children wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram on Wednesday, June 11. “We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world.”

Brian’s death comes about a year after it was revealed that the late musician was living with a neurocognitive disorder. His family has not confirmed a cause of death at the time of publication.

Born on June 20, 1942, in Inglewood, California, Brian’s journey into music began at an early age when he and his two younger brothers, Dennis and Carl, along with their cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine, formed The Beach Boys in the early 1960s. From their humble beginnings in their family’s living room, the group would go on to become one of the most influential and successful bands in music history.

As the creative mastermind and primary songwriter of The Beach Boys, Brian Wilson pushed the boundaries of popular music, crafting intricate arrangements and innovative production techniques that set them apart from their peers. His unique vision and devotion to musical excellence turned each song into a work of art, showcasing his uncanny ability to capture the essence of California’s sun-soaked lifestyle, a sound that became known as the “California sound.”

Gifted with an unparalleled ability to craft mesmerizing melodies and intricate harmonies, Wilson’s compositions were nothing short of sonic masterpieces. His natural gift for melody and harmony was evident in the band’s chart-topping hits like “Surfin’ USA,” “California Girls” and “Good Vibrations.”