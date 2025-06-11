Brian Wilson Dead: The Beach Boys’ Co-Founder Dies at 82

The world of music is mourning the loss of a true musical genius. Brian Wilson, the brilliant mind, co-founder and creative force behind the legendary band, The Beach Boys, has died. He was 82.
“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father, Brian Wilson, has passed away,” Brian’s children wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram on Wednesday, June 11. “We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world.”
Brian’s death comes about a year after it was revealed that the late musician was living with a neurocognitive disorder. His family has not confirmed a cause of death at the time of publication.
Born on June 20, 1942, in Inglewood, California, Brian’s journey into music began at an early age when he and his two younger brothers, Dennis and Carl, along with their cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine, formed The Beach Boys in the early 1960s. From their humble beginnings in their family’s living room, the group would go on to become one of the most influential and successful bands in music history.
As the creative mastermind and primary songwriter of The Beach Boys, Brian Wilson pushed the boundaries of popular music, crafting intricate arrangements and innovative production techniques that set them apart from their peers. His unique vision and devotion to musical excellence turned each song into a work of art, showcasing his uncanny ability to capture the essence of California’s sun-soaked lifestyle, a sound that became known as the “California sound.”
Gifted with an unparalleled ability to craft mesmerizing melodies and intricate harmonies, Wilson’s compositions were nothing short of sonic masterpieces. His natural gift for melody and harmony was evident in the band’s chart-topping hits like “Surfin’ USA,” “California Girls” and “Good Vibrations.”
Behind the curtain of fame and success, Brian battled personal struggles and mental health issues for years, including the usage of drugs and alcohol. The struggle caused him to withdraw from touring with The Beach Boys in the mid-1960s.
Despite his challenges, Brian continued to create groundbreaking music. His dedication to his craft and commitment to musical excellence remained unwavering.
Brian is survived by his daughters Carnie and Wendy (born 1968 and 1969, respectively), who later had musical success of their own as two-thirds of the group Wilson Phillips. He had welcomed the girls with his first wife, Marilyn Rovell, who divorced him in 1978. Brian would later adopt five children with his wife, Melinda Kae Ledbetter, whom he married in 1995. The two had dated in the mid to late 1980s but separated in 1989 until they reunited in 1991. Melinda died in January 2024.