Brian Wilson’s Net Worth: How Much Money The Beach Boys’ Co-Founder Had

Image Credit: Getty Images

Brian Wilson, best known as the co-founder of The Beach Boys, left behind a legacy from his decades-long music career. After news broke of his death in June 2025, fans mourned the loss but looked back at the memories of Brian’s leadership and contributions to the famous band that was known for its “California sound.” Thanks to decades of making music, Brian increased his net worth and solidified his image as one of the biggest influences in 1950s rock ‘n’ roll.

Below, learn all about Brian’s life, career and death.

How Did Brian Wilson Die?

Brian’s family did not disclose his cause of death, but he had been living with a neurocognitive disorder in his final years.

Brian Wilson’s Net Worth

Thanks to decades in the music business, Brian managed to rack up a net worth of $100 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Was Brian Wilson Married?

Yes, Brian was married to his late wife, Melinda Ledbetter, from 1995 until her death in January 2024. At the time, the “I Get Around” hitmaker penned a heart-wrenching tribute to his longtime love in an Instagram post.

“My heart is broken. Melinda, my beloved wife of 28 years, passed away this morning,” Brian wrote in his caption. “Our five children and I are just in tears. We are lost. Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career. She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor. She was everything for us.”

Melinda was also Brian’s manager. They dated from 1986 to around 1989, when they separated until reuniting in 1991.

Did Brian Wilson Have Kids?

Yes, Brian was a father to seven children, whom he had with different women. He shared daughters Carnie and Wendy with ex-wife Marilyn Wilson, then adopted five children, Dakota Rose, Daria Rose, Delanie Rose, Dylan and Dash, with wife Melinda.

After their mom died in January 2024, Brian’s kids paid tribute to Melinda via his Instagram post. His caption included their statement, which read, “It is with a heavy heart that we let everyone know that our mom, Melinda Kay Ledbetter Wilson passed away peacefully this morning at home. She was a force of nature and one of the strongest women you could come by. She was not only a model, our father’s savior, and a mother, she was a woman empowered by her spirit with a mission to better everyone she touched. We will miss her but cherish everything she has taught us. How to take care of the person next to you with out expecting anything in return, how to find beauty in the darkest of places, and how to live life as your truest self with honesty and pride.”