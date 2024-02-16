Brian Wilson’s Health: All About His Struggle With a Major Neurocognitive Disorder

The Beach Boys’ co-founder Brian Wilson suffered a tragic loss recently. With the death of his late wife, Melinda Ledbetter, Brian’s family filed for a conservatorship while the “I Get Around” musician battles his neurocognitive disorder. Keep reading to learn more about Brian’s health condition and for any updates on the 81-year-old.

Brian Is Living With a Neurocognitive Disorder

Brian’s family filed for a conservatorship in February 2024, according to PEOPLE, and the filing cited the reason being the “Good Vibrations” songwriter’s “major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia).”

“Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person,” a statement from Brian’s family read, obtained by the outlet.

In their statement, Brian’s relatives explained that the decision “was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of, and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house, who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family.”

Moreover, Brian’s family added that, under the conservatorship, he will still be able to “enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses.”

The outlet also reported that Brian’s team revealed the record producer is currently “unable to properly provide for his or her personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter.”

How Is Brian Wilson’s Health Now?

Throughout his music career, Brian has lived with multiple health conditions. When he was just 11 years old, the California native was reportedly diagnosed with a nerve impingement, which resulted in deafness in one ear.

However, during Brian’s interview on ABC’s 20/20, he claimed that he was “born deaf.” So, it remains unclear whether or not Brian was born with the hearing defect or if he had developed it.

The “Surf City” artist also experienced mental health issues, having suffered from a nervous breakdown in the 1960s while at the height of The Beach Boys’ stardom. Brian was eventually diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, which causes hallucinations, depression and paranoia. Brian opened up about the condition during an interview with Ability in 2006.

“Well, for the past 40 years, I’ve had auditory hallucinations in my head, all day every day, and I can’t get them out,” he explained. “Every few minutes the voices say something derogatory to me, which discourages me a little bit, but I have to be strong enough to say to them, ‘Hey, would you quit stalking me? F**k off! Don’t talk to me — leave me alone!’ I have to say these types of things all day long. It’s like a fight.”