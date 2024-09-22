Black Music Action Coalition: Everything You Need to Know About the Gala

Image Credit: Getty Images for Black Music Act

The Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) gathered once again at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles last night for its fourth annual awards gala, celebrating stars and uplifting the Black community by honoring its most supportive figures. Hosted by entrepreneur and media personality Kenny Burns, the evening kicked off with DJ Mars spinning tracks in tribute to three Black artists who recently passed: Fatman Scoop, Tito Jackson, and Rich Homie Quan.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

What Is the BMAC?

Each year, the BMAC gathers prominent figures in the music industry to honor artists and professionals who use their platforms for positive change. Established in 2020, the BMAC seeks to create a unified force for racial equity and justice within the music industry. By leveraging collective voices, BMAC aims to improve communities and drive systemic change, according to its website.

Presented by Live Nation, the BMAC Gala highlighted the organization’s mentorship and income programs, continuing its mission to enact meaningful change both within the industry and beyond.

Who Were the 2024 Honorees?

Usher was present to accept the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the end of the evening, with Bobby Brown presenting the honor. “When I was asked to present Usher with this incredible award, I didn’t hesitate,” Brown remarked. “He has impacted both the stage and the lives of so many around the world. I’ve known Usher for a long time, and he’s definitely deserving of this award.”

While on his Past Future Present tour, Usher expressed gratitude to those who have supported his career and emphasized the importance of using one’s platform for positive change. “Whatever opportunity I have to shed light, to represent growth that can help others—what is a dream without action? What is knowledge without action? God’s word says in James 2:17, faith without action is dead.”

Attorney Benjamin Crump presented the Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award to LL Cool J, who recently released his album The Force. LL Cool J shared his motivation for creating new music, saying, “I wanted to show future generations that our culture is not disposable. I just wanted to empower young kids and show them what’s possible.”

Other honorees included:

BMAC Social Impact Award: Scott Mills , Louis Carr, Constance Orlando , and Kimberly Paige from BET Media Group

, , and from BET Media Group BMAC Change Agent Award: Ivy McGregor , Executive Director of BeyGOOD

, Executive Director of BeyGOOD BMAC 365 Award: Live Nation

Gunna received a commemoration for the “BMAC 30349 Guaranteed Income Program,” providing 30 families in South Fulton, GA, with $1,000 stipends.

“I’m from South Fulton, the Blackest city in America,” the Atlanta rapper said. “With Gunna’s Great Giveaway in 2018, I wanted to give back to my community. Over the years, we’ve been pushing, and I’m going to keep pushing to uplift my community.”