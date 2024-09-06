Who Was Rich Homie Quan? 5 Things to Know About the Late Rapper After His Death

Image Credit: WireImage

Rich Homie Quan (real name: Dequantes Devontay Lamar), the rapper known for his hit songs such as “Flex,” “Type of Way” and more, died on September 5, 2024. He was 34 years old. Quan’s girlfriend found him unresponsive and immediately called 911, but his cause of death is yet to be determined. While fans remember the late artist, Hollywood Life is looking back on his life and career, below.

Rich Homie Quan’s Net Worth

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 4, 1990, Quan grew up as an avid reader. According to a 2014 interview with XXL magazine, the rapper recalled enjoying literature and creative writing before he began his music career in 2011.

“When I was a kid, I loved to read,” he told the outlet. “Literature was my favorite subject. I loved creative writing classes. so, when I got locked up, I read my first book in jail. … I was a smart student. I graduate[d] with a 3.2 [GPA] and had a scholarship for playing baseball.”

Before he found success in the music industry, Quan spent time behind bars after getting involved in burglaries, he told the magazine. Despite receiving a scholarship offer from Fort Valley State University, the Atlanta native “focused more in the streets instead of school,” he added.

After building a prominent rap career, Quan’s net worth racked up to $3.5 million by 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Did Rich Homie Quan Have a Girlfriend?

The “Lifestyle” rapper was in a relationship with Amber Williams. It’s unclear how long they were together before his death.

Is Amber Williams Rich Homie Quan’s Wife?

Williams and Quan never married, but they remained in a committed relationship. According to her Instagram account, Williams started sharing pictures of Quan in 2015.

Rich Homie Quan Was a Father to 4 Kids

According to multiple outlets, Quan had four kids, whom he shared with different women. He and Williams shared two children together.

Rich Homie Quan’s Cause of Death

According to multiple outlets, Williams called 911 after finding Quan unresponsive on the couch. Initially, she believed he was still asleep and placed a blanket over him before taking their son to school. However, upon returning, Williams didn’t feel a pulse when checking Quan. She then called authorities, and they rushed to their home.

After paramedics arrived, Quan was declared dead at the scene. Per Page Six, an autopsy is scheduled for Friday, September 6.

Quan’s cause of death has not been determined at the time of publication.