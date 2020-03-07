Dream Kardashian’s Cutest Moments With Blac Chyna: See Their Sweet Mother/Daughter Pics

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian may have a lot of issues, but there’s no doubt that they both love their little girl, Dream Kardashian. Check out Dream’s cutest photos with her mama!

Most photos we’ve seen of Dream Kardashian, 3, have been posted on social media by her parents, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, or famous family members, like Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian. However, every once in a while, the toddler is photographed out and about with her mom, and the pics are always just too cute! One time, Blac took Dream to watch her half brother, King Cairo, play soccer. Dream was just two years old at the time, and she had a blast frolicking on the sidelines. Chyna helped her tie her shoes, and also ran around with her as King took the field. So cute!

Another time, Chyna took Dream on a shopping trip to Target. The mom/daughter duo wore matching black tracksuits, so they were totally twinning as they exited the store! Blac carried Dream in her arms, and the little one looked exhausted from the late night outing. In another pic, Dream sat in the front of the cart, and Chyna pushed her to the car. The pair were matching down to their sneakers, and it was so adorable.

On another outing, Blac and Dream were joined by King Cairo for a dinner date in Los Angeles. Blac carried Dream into the restaurant, and the tot seemed a bit blinded by the paparazzi camera flashes. Meanwhile, King brought up the rear, while also holding onto Blac’s hand.

