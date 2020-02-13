Khloe Kardashian Bonds With Niece Dream, 3, After Rob Admits He Wants More Kids

Khloe Kardashian posted the sweetest photo with her niece, Dream Kardashian, and she and ‘dreamy dream’ look like they were having the best time together.

How Dreamy! Khloe Kardashian, 35, spent the day bonding with her adorable niece, Dream Kardashian, during a fun day at what appears to be her home. Rob Kardashian‘s darling little girl looked super cute in an outfit fit for Valentine’s Day: a pink, long-sleeved shirt covered in ladybugs. The three-year-old had her hair up in two buns. In the February 13 photo, Khloe is hugging her beloved niece tight, and blowing a kiss to the camera. Khloe looks fabulous in the pic, too, which you can see below. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore her hair slicked back into a ponytail, and has on dramatic, false eyelashes.

Khloe’s one-year-old daughter, True Thompson, isn’t in the photo with her cousin, but we’re sure that she’s nearby and ready for a playdate. Just one week ago, Khloe posted the sweetest pics to her Instagram Story showing Dream and True having tons of fun while painting with watercolors. In the pics, the girls are hard at work creating their masterpieces while Khloe tries to make sure that they don’t ruin her white tile in her immaculate kitchen. So cute! Khloe’s latest day with Dream comes one day after court documents from Rob’s lawsuit against Dream’s mother, Blac Chyna, surfaced.

In the documents, obtained by HollywoodLife, Rob admits that he genuinely wanted to make things work with his ex-fiancée, 31, before their explosive split in February 2017. Rob alleges in the lawsuit that Chyna attacked him during an alleged fight in December 2016 — just one month after their daughter was born.

The Arthur George designer said in an April 2018 desposition, included in the docs, that he was a “good dude” who was distressed about the way his engagement ended; he wanted to “have more children” with her, but after their alleged fight, “things got worse” in their relationship and they couldn’t reconcile. “I just felt sad for my baby. Yeah, I just felt sad for my baby,” he said of Dream.