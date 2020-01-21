Dream Kardashian wanted to change-up the lyrics to ‘Old Town Road,’ and daddy Rob had to help her get the song right in a precious new video.

Too cute! Rob Kardashian‘s three-year-old daughter Dream is a fan of Lil Nas X featuring Billy Cyrus‘ smash “Old Town Road.” But she wanted different lyrics and had the sweetest discussion with her dad about where the horses should go in the song. Thankfully Rob, 32, filmed the adorable chat and posted it to his Instagram on Jan. 21. He focused the camera on his curly haired cutie the whole time, and it looked like they were hanging out in his bedroom at home.

When it came to the line “I got the horses in the back,” Dream asked her dad “Can you put the horses in the front? Please?” When he told her no, the horses are in the back, she misunderstood him and thought the horses were “in the bag.” Rob had to tell her with a laugh, “back, not bag. The horses are in the back,” before he gave up on the word battle. He captioned the video, “Dream is the funniest 😆🤪😭.”

Rob’s sister Kim Kardashian, 39, commented on the video, writing, “She is so so silly! ✨. User Geminifly responded to that by asking her, “how do you handle all the cuteness in your family! All of the kids are absolutely adorable!!!! ❤️.” Khloe Kardashian, 35, chimed in to add, “She’s so so cute” about her niece.

Fans just gushed over Dream’s precious voice in the video. User rej2003 wrote, “She talks too cute!!” Fan miss_buddha agreed, commenting, “She has the sweetest little voice. 😩 We stan Dreamy Dream 💕😘.” User risababy gushed, ” 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️OMG I love her!!! So adorable!!!! I know you’re a wonderful father Rob!!”

Dream isn’t the only famous three-year-old who loves “Old Town Road.” T.I. and Tiny Harris‘ daughter Heiress sang a pretty solid rendition of the chorus in a July 1, 2019 IG video that her mom shared. She belted out, “I’m gonna take my horse to the old town road, I’m gonna ride ’til I can’t no more. I’m gonna take my horse to the old town road, I’m gonna ride ’til I can’t no more,” before saying, “I only know that verse. I don’t know the rest of it.” Tiny sweetly told her, “Okay, you can learn it.” We’re sure Heiress has the whole song down pat by now.