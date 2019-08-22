Gallery
Kourtney Kardashian, Brielle Biermann & More Of The Sexiest Reality Stars In Bikinis – Pics

Brielle Biermann is seen kissing a unknown man during a cool down in the ocean during Miami Beach holiday break.
Reality stars love hitting the beach – just like us! From Kourtney Kardashian to Brielle Biermann, plenty of the hottest reality stars have been seen out and about in swimsuits.

We’ve seen plenty of reality stars hit the beach in sexy swimsuits this summer. From Real Housewives to Teen Mom alums, there have been no shortage of reality television stars slaying in bikinis, one-pieces and more fierce bathing suit looks.

The biggest reality stars today are no doubt the Kardashians. While we sometimes forget that they’re reality stars thanks to all their other ventures, their show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, has been pivotal in their rise to fame. Luckily for us lovers of seeing celebs in swimsuits, these women love them. It feels like Kourtney Kardashian has been on vacation all summer as she toured Europe with her kids, PenelopeMason and Reign Disick.

But Kourt isn’t the only Kardashian sister who loves spending some time on the beach with her children. Kim Kardashian has been spotted wearing a beige bikini in Malibu while carrying son Saint West and holding daughter North West‘s hand. To make the moment that much sweeter, Kim’s eldest child was wearing a swimsuit similar to her mom’s.

Everyday above ground is a blessing💕

The Kardashians aren’t the only reality stars worth our attention, though. Brielle Biermann has been enjoying her ~hot girl summer~ this year by sharing sexy snaps of herself in bikinis to her Instagram account. The Don’t Be Tardy star shared a particularly steamy one on July 25 in which she posed for a mirror selfie in a bright red two piece. “Everyday above ground is a blessing,” she captioned the post. Head up to the gallery above to see even more reality stars slaying in swimwear.