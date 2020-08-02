Gallery
16 Stars Slaying In Bikini Tops & Shorts: Miranda Lambert, Gigi Hadid & More

Whether you’re hitting the beach, heading to a music festival or doing some physical activity in the heat, the pairing of a bikini top and shorts is the perfect combination!

Over the years, bikinis have become a wardrobe staple — and they’re not only for the beach or pool. By pairing a bikini top with shorts, you can wear the look just about anywhere in the summertime. A bikini top isn’t much different than a crop top, or a sports bra, right?! Many celebrities have shown off cool ways to rock this combination over the years.

Gigi Hadid takes a bike ride in a bikini top and a pair of shorts. (SplashNews)

Shorts were definitely a practical addition to Gigi Hadid’s bikini when she went bike riding around Miami. By wearing her bikini top, she was able to keep cool in the Miami heat, while still covered up on the bottom in her matching black shorts. Plus, after getting in a bike ride, she was immediately ready to hit the beach or pool since she was already in her swimsuit!

Kendall Jenner wears a high-waisted swimsuit for a photo shoot in Miami (SplashNews).

A lot of bikinis actually already have shorts built into them with boy short bottoms! Kendall Jenner rocked one of those looks while partaking in a photo shoot in Miami. The high-waisted bottoms provided full coverage, so Kendall could be comfortable walking around in the ensemble even when she was off the set of her shoot. Of course, the gorgeous supermodel can pull off just about ANY bathing suit look.

On July 26, Miranda Lambert found out that her song, “Wildcard,” had gone to No. 1 on the country Billboard charts. It was her first solo No. 1 song in eight years, so of course, it was a cause for celebration. Miranda did just that by throwing on a blue, polka dot bikini and denim shorts to sip some drinks outside! She looked adorable with her her pulled back and styled with a red bandana headband, and she also wore sunglasses to complete her summertime look.

Bella Thorne frolics in the ocean for a beach photo shoot. (SplashNews)

Like Kendall, Bella Thorne wore her bikini and shorts look for a photo shoot. Bella’s shoot took place on the beach in Malibu, and her bathing suit bottoms, which were high-waisted, resembled an actual pair of daisy dukes. Bella splashed around in the water while wearing the look. There are plenty of more bikini and short shorts looks where these come from, though — scroll through the gallery above to check them out!