2024 VMAs Best New Artist Award Winner: Who Won the Video Music Award?

Image Credit: Billboard via Getty Images

Every year, several up-and-coming music artists are nominated for the MTV Video Music Awards‘ Best New Artist award. While there can only be one winner, every rising star deserves the recognition! For the 2024 VMAs, the following artists were nominated: Benson Boone, Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims and Tyla.

The winner of the Best New Artist award went to Chappell, 26.

While accepting her award, Chappell dedicated her win to “all the drag artists who inspire [her],” and nodded to “all the queer, trans people who inspire pop.”

“For all the queer kids in the Midwest watching right now — I see you I understand you because I am one of you,” she continued. “And don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t be exactly who you want.”

Chappell Roan reads from her journal during her #VMAs acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/Dd6tv5re7X — Variety (@Variety) September 12, 2024

All of the Best New Artist nominees had a productive year. Tyla, 22, won the VMA for Afrobeats this year for her song “Water.”

“African music can be pop music too,” Tyla pointed out after accepting the award. “This is just so special but also bittersweet because I know there’s a tendency to group all African artists under afrobeats. … African music is so diverse, it’s more than just Afrobeats.”

Benson, 22, has also been working hard. Before taking home the Moonman for Best Alternative son, he served as an opening act for global pop icon Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour. The “Beautiful Things” hitmaker has steadily gained polarity for her powerhouse vocals and range.

Rumor has it that I'll never stop congratulating @ChappellRoan on her very FIRST #VMAs win 💞 pic.twitter.com/Gus0WdasWO — MTV (@MTV) September 12, 2024

As for Chappell, the “Good Luck, Babe!” artist has gained momentum on social media and in the music space. Thanks to her colorful fashion and bold vocal choices, her style has quickly garnered fans’ attention after playing at multiple music festivals this past year. Earlier this summer, Olivia Rodrigo — a VMA winner herself — invited Chappell to perform on stage during her GUTS. World Tour. The duo belted out Chappell’s other hit single, “HOT TO GO!”

Chappell and Benson aren’t the only artists who have worked with the likes of Taylor, 34, and Olivia, 21. Gracie has worked with both mega stars in the past. In fact, Gracie, 25, co-wrote the song “Us” with Taylor, and they even gave fans a glimpse at how interesting of a songwriting process they went through over the summer.

As seen in an Instagram video that Gracie shared in June, the “Close to You” singer and the “Karma” artist almost experienced an indoor fire and had to figure out how to properly extinguish it.

“Writing this entire song from 2am to 6am was some of the most fun I’ve ever had in my life,” Gracie captioned her video post at the time. “@taylorswift now we know how to use a fire extinguisher. I love you. “