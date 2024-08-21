Olivia Rodrigo & Chappell Roan Perform Together During ‘Guts World Tour’

Image Credit: Billboard via Getty Images

Fans are obsessed with Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan‘s performance of the latter’s ‘HOT TO GO!” last night. During her GUTS World Tour show in Inglewood, California, the “good 4 u” hitmaker, 21, welcomed Chappell, 26, to the stage by calling her “one of the most singular, inspiring, powerful artists [she has] ever had the pleasure of meeting.”

“And I’m so excited because she’s gonna sing one of my favorite songs of all time!” Olivia added, according to fan-captured videos.

As Chappell joined her on stage, Olivia hugged the “Pink Pony Club” artist before they kicked off the song. They even performed the track’s signature dance moves while the audience erupted into cheers.

This isn’t Olivia and Chappell’s first time working together. From February through April of the GUTS World Tour, Chappell was Olivia’s opening act. Not only that, but the fellow artists have provided vocals for each other’s music in the past. Chappell sang in Olivia’s two GUTS album tracks “lacy” and “obsessed.”

While speaking with Capital Buzz in January, Chappell explained that she and Olivia “work out of the same studio and [songwriter] Dan [Nigro once asked me] ‘Are you free right now, can you come help?’”

“So, I go over there and sing harmonies ’cause it’s really nice on a song to have different tones,” Chappell pointed out, before adding, “I love that [Olivia’s] open to having another vocalist; she’s so sweet to me.”

Shortly before taking the stage with Olivia on August 20, Chappell opened up about her discomfort with “entitled” fans in two TikTok videos. According to the clips she shared on Monday, August 19, the “Casual” artist asked her followers whether they believe it’s “normal” for the public to “stalk” and “harass” a celebrity.

“I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous, whatever,” she said. “I don’t care that it’s normal. I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, the career field I’ve chosen. That does not make it OK, that doesn’t make it normal. That doesn’t mean that I want it, that doesn’t mean that I like it.”

Toward the end of one of her videos, Chappell doubled down on her mindset by saying, “I don’t give a f**k if you think it’s selfish of me to say ‘no’ for a photo or for your time or for a hug. That’s not normal. That’s weird.”