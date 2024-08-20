Chappell Roan Blasts ‘Entitled’ Fans for ‘Abuse & Stalking’ in New Videos

Image Credit: Getty Images

Chappell Roan made it clear that her celebrity status isn’t an invitation for uncomfortable fan interactions. In a series of TikTok videos that the 26-year-old “Red Wine Supernova” artist posted on Monday, August 19, she asked fans to think about a few questions.

“I need you to answer questions, just answer my questions for a second: If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from your car window?” Chappell asked. “Would you harass her in public? Would you go up to a random lady and say, ‘Can I take a photo with you?’ and she says ‘No, what the f**k?’ and then you get mad at this random lady? Would you be offended if she says no to your time because she has her own time?”

Chappell continued by asking if anyone would “stalk her family” or “follow her around,” then asked if anyone would “try to dissect her life and bully her online.”

@chappellroan Do not assume this is directed at someone or a specific encounter. This is just my side of the story and my feelings. ♬ original sound – chappell roan

The “Good Luck, Babe!” songstress also pointed out to viewers that the “lady” in this scenario is someone “you don’t know and she doesn’t know you at all.”

“Would you assume that she’s a good person, assume she’s a bad person?” she prompted. “Would you assume everything you read online about her is true? I’m a random b**ch, you’re a random b**ch. Just think about that for a second, OK?”

In a follow-up TikTok post, Chappell pointed to the public opinion that it’s “normal” to investigate a celebrity’s personal life.

“I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous, whatever,” she said. “I don’t care that it’s normal. I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, the career field I’ve chosen. That does not make it OK, that doesn’t make it normal. That doesn’t mean that I want it, that doesn’t mean that I like it.”

Over the past year, Chappell has reached new levels of stardom thanks to her breakthrough Lollapalooza and Coachella performances. Moreover, she’s gained a strong social media presence with millions of followers. However, fame can come with uninvited attention, which she pointed out in her second clip.

“I don’t give a f**k if you think it’s selfish of me to say ‘no’ for a photo or for your time or for a hug. That’s not normal. That’s weird,” she doubled down.

The “Pink Pony Club” artist went on to note that she doesn’t want “whatever the f**k you think you’re supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity.” At the end of her second video, the “HOT TO GO!” singer insisted that she is “allowed to say ‘no’ to creepy behavior.”