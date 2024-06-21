Gracie Abrams Shares Hilarious Video of Taylor Swift Extinguishing a Fire After Writing Their New Song ‘Us’

Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams had an interesting time co-writing their latest song, “Us,” and it showed in a new video shared by Gracie, 24, to Instagram. In one of two clips, both artists were working on the lyrics and music to their new song, while another video revealed a hilarious moment with Taylor, 34, struggling to use a fire extinguisher.

“Writing this entire song from 2am to 6am was some of the most fun I’ve ever had in my life,” Gracie captioned her carousel post on Friday, June 21. “@taylorswift now we know how to use a fire extinguisher. I love you.”

In the hilarious video, Taylor was seen in a kitchen trying to figure out how to properly extinguish a small fire, which was visible on the table in the center of the room.

“Wait, what do I do about this?” the “Karma” singer asked in the clip. “So, I cut this with a knife? I think we’re gonna die.”

While struggling to press down on the handle, a frustrated Taylor could be heard muttering the word, “Bitch,” until she managed to finally put out the fire, which apparently ruined their purses that were on the table. However, Taylor and Gracie seemed to get a good laugh out of the moment.

“Our purses are ruined. And my shoes. And the whole room, I think,” Taylor said at the end of the video while managing to smile.

Although their night nearly ended in a fiery blaze, Taylor and Gracie were able to release their new song, which is from Gracie’s sophomore album, The Secret of Us. The duet features a low and dark tone, as they both sing in the chorus, “Do you miss us, us? / I felt it, you held it, do you miss us, us? / Wonder if you regret the secret of us, us.”

In addition to their new song, Gracie has also worked with Taylor in the past. Last year, the “Mess it Up” artist was Taylor’s opening act on her Eras Tour in the spring and over the summer.