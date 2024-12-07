Barry Keoghan’s Kid: All About His Son Brando

Image Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Barry Keoghan is widely recognized for his bold film roles, but his most important one is being a father. The Saltburn star rose to prominence after winning the BAFTA for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin. Since then, Barry’s face has been everywhere, including in his now-former-girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Please Please Please” music video. After their breakup made headlines in late 2024, Barry became the subject of unverified cheating rumors, which he seemingly addressed in a lengthy tweet that December. In the message, Barry pointed out that his son witnessed the hatred from fans and asked the public to “be respectful.”

Learn how many kids Barry has and how he’s been navigating fatherhood, below.

How Many Kids Does Barry Keoghan Have?

Barry has one child, a son named Brando, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro. The former couple dated from 2021 to 2023 after Alyson gave birth to Brando in 2022.

Although they ended their relationship, Barry spoke fondly of Alyson during an interview with GQ in early 2024.

“She’s done a great job,” the Irish actor noted, adding that Alyson is “an incredible mother.”

Barry Keoghan’s Son, Brando

During an interview with Vanity Fair in February 2024, Barry pointed out the “little resemblances and little characteristics coming through” in his son, Brando, adding that it’s “just beautiful,” to see.

“It’s a new territory for me, and I just want to be the best person for him,” the Masters of the Air alum said, adding, “It’s a very important thing for me — for him to be able to grow up and be proud of his daddy, and to lean on his daddy.”

As for Brando’s name, Barry pointed out in a separate interview that his son’s moniker was inspired by the great Marlon Brando, one of his favorite actors.

“I obviously love Marlon Brando, but I just, yeah — for a first name, I thought it was quite cool,” Barry told GQ in January 2024. He then joked that his son has “got a lot to live up to, that kid. But he’ll live up to it. He has to have that leather jacket and rock-star attitude, you know what I mean? He’ll have a motorbike when he’s 12, I think.”