Alyson Sandro: 5 Things to Know About Barry Keoghan’s Ex-Girlfriend

Barry Keoghan, 31, has been making headlines for his impressive performances. Not only did he star in 2023’s Saltburn, but Barry was even nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his performance. He starred in the film opposite Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, who recently starred in Priscilla.

The Irish actor was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama at the award show on January 7, 2024. However, he lost to Oppenheimer‘s Cillian Murphy. Most recently, the 31-year-old made headlines for his love life as he confirmed his breakup with Alyson Sandro during a January 2024 interview with GQ.

Amid news of their split, here are five things to know about her.

Alyson Sandro Met Barry Keoghan In 2021

Although Barry recently confirmed that he and Alyson have ended their romance, they did date for some time. In fact, Page Six reported that they began dating in 2021 after they met at a local bar in London. Although it’s unclear at what point in 2021 the pair met, Alyson did note that her birthday that year was a special one. “Could not ask for a better birthday thanks for the birthday wishes and everyone who made being 30 for the 4th time really special,” she captioned the post in April 2021.

Alyson Sandro Welcomed A Baby With Barry Keoghan

Their romance quickly escalated, and Alyson gave birth to Barry’s son, Brando, in August 2022. Ahead of the little one’s birth, the proud momma took to Instagram to confirm that she was pregnant in April 2022. “Every day is another day closer to meeting the love of my life #15weeks&counting,” Alyson penned in the caption. Later, Barry celebrated his son’s arrival with an emotional post shared via Instagram. “B R A N D O ya’Charmer, ” the proud new dad captioned a photo with his son in September 2022.

She and Barry Split After Their Son Was Born

Although Barry and Alyson were smitten with each other for over a year, he confirmed their split during a 2024 interview with GQ. The outlet noted that “Brando’s mother, Alyson Sandro, was Keoghan’s girlfriend at the time,” referring to the timeline of Brando’s birth. By July 2023, The Sun reported that Barry and the blonde beauty had thrown in the towel on their relationship. One of the tabloid’s sources even alleged that Barry’s “partying” led to arguments with Alyson. “They’ve grown apart over recent months and things have finally come to a head,” the insider said at the time.

Barry Has Praised Alyson’s Parenting

When Barry confirmed his split to GQ, he also gushed over Alyson being a great mother to their son. “She’s done a great job and she’s an incredible mother,” he told the mag in January 2024. And prior to their breakup, Alyson shared a rare family photo with her son and Barry in August 2022. “Baby Brando,” she captioned the post, along with sparkle emojis. That is also the last time that Alyson featured her ex on her Instagram account.

Alyson Loves To Travel

Aside from being a devoted momma, Alyson is also a world traveler. The jetsetter often features photos from her trips around the globe on social media, including her recent trip to Spain in September 2023. “Beautiful day in Santanyí,” she captioned the photo of herself amid her travels. She has also visited London, New York City, and more hot spots. Of course, Alyson makes sure that Brando comes along on her travels. “Making memories with my guy,” she captioned a selfie with the bundle of joy in September 2023.