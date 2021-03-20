Happy 15th Birthday, Barron Trump: See His Transformation From Young Boy To Tall Teen

As Barron Trump celebrates another teenage year, take a look back at how much he’s grown right in front of our eyes!

Barron Trump officially turns 15 years old on March 20, so it’s the perfect time to take a look back at his transformation over the years. Since Barron was just an infant, he’s been subjected to a life in the spotlight. Now that Donald Trump is no longer president, though, the teen has been able to avoid the public eye much more than in the previous four years of his life. Before that, though, we were able to see just how much he’s grown into a young man, who’s even taller than his famous father, at quite a fast rate.

Barron was born in Manhattan, and unlike his siblings from his dad’s prior marriages, he managed to live somewhat private life. Of course, that all changed in 2015 when Donald announced that he would be running for president. When Donald won the presidency over Hillary Clinton in 2016, the acceptance speech didn’t come until around 3:00 a.m. EST. The youngster had a problem keeping his eyes open during the historical moment. After all, he was just ten years old at the time!

In the years since, Barron has had an incredible growth spurt. He’s now taller than his 6’3″ dad, as we’ve seen in photos of him walking across the South Lawn of the White House with his parents. Barron has also become more stylish — he rocked a pompadour haircut on Nov. 26, 2019 as he left D.C. with his folks to head on a Thanksgiving break.

While Barron continues to dress like most teens do in t-shirts and jeans, he has donned more suits than most kids his age. He wore a dapper navy suit while arriving back at the White House in Feb. 2020. The family had just hosted aa Super Bowl watch party at the Trump International Golf Club. He was seen towering over his dad by a good two inches as they arrived back in D.C. Check out the gallery above for more photos of Barron over the years!