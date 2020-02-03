Barron Trump, 13, Looks Dapper In Navy Suit & Tie While Arriving At White House With Donald & Melania

After spending a weekend relaxing and watching the Super Bowl in Florida, Barron Trump returned home in Washington, D.C. dressed just like the politicians in Capitol Hill!

Back to business! Dressed in a professional navy suit with a matching blue tie, Barron Trump, 13, looked like a president-in-training when he touched down at The White House on Sunday night, Feb. 2. He was pictured striding alongside his parents Donald, 73, and Melania, 49, who were both shorter than their son! The family of three had just returned from yet another weekend spent at Mar-a-Lago, their favorite resort in Florida, but this trip was extra special.

The family returned to Washington, D.C. right after the Super Bowl, and to celebrate the honorary holiday, Barron’s dad hosted a Super Bowl watch party at the Trump International Golf Club. The golf course is located just five minutes away from the Mar-a-Lago Club! After the Kansas City Chiefs took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy, Donald congratulated the champions on their first Super Bowl win in 50 years…but gave the wrong state a shout-out on Twitter. Instead of Missouri, where Kansas City is located, Donald gave a shout-out to the actual state of Kansas. The POTUS backtracked on his geography error with another tweet.

Hopefully Barron won’t commit such social media faux pas if he follows in his father’s footsteps, if he chooses to do so. The teenager already looks the part of a stately politician, seeing that he’s almost a head taller than both his parents and often wears formal suits! The height difference was especially apparent when Barron and his parents were pictured leaving for Mar-a-Lago, yet again, on Jan. 17. The family of three all walked directly side-by-side, and Barron towered above his dad who is about 6’2″, and his mother, who’s 5’11”.

Barron is always on the go, often tagging along with his parents for trips to Mar-a-Lago. It only makes sense that he has a dapper wardrobe packed for these getaway trips, such as the suit you see above!