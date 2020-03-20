Happy 14th Birthday, Barron Trump: See His Transformation From Young Boy To Tall Teen

Barron Trump didn’t grow up before our eyes. But he has over the last three years since his dad Donald Trump became our president. We’ve got a look back on the teen who now towers over his father on his 14th birthday.

Happy Birthday Barron Trump! He’s turning 14 on March 20 and its the perfect time to take a look back on the first son’s life. He was born in 2006, just a year after his father, President Donald Trump, 73, married Barron’s mom Melania, 49, on January 22, 2005. His life was a quiet one away from the public eye until his dad decided to run for the Oval Office. Ever since, we’ve been treated to watching Barron grow into a tall young man at a fast rate.

Barron was born in Manhattan and unlike his siblings by his dad’s prior marriages, had managed to live a very private life. That is until his dad announced he was running for president in 2015. When Donald won the presidency over Hillary Clinton in 2016, the acceptance speech didn’t come until around 3am EST. The youngster had a problem keeping his eyes open during the historical moment, as he was just a kid and so tired and sleepy.

In the years since, Barron has had an incredible growth spurt. He’s now taller than his 6’3″ dad and is only seen when the first family walks to the helicopter on the South Lawn of the White House as they leave for weekends away from Washington D.C. Barron has also become more stylish, rocking a pompadour haircut on Nov. 26, 2019 as he left D.C. with his folks to head on a Thanksgiving break.

While Barron continues to dress like most teens do in t-shirts and jeans, he has donned more suits that most kids his age. He wore a dapper navy suit while arriving back at the White House on Sunday night, Feb. 2. The family had just hosted aa Super Bowl watch party at the Trump International Golf Club. He was seen towering over his dad by a good two inches as they arrived back in D.C.