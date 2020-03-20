Gallery
Happy 14th Birthday, Barron Trump: See His Transformation From Young Boy To Tall Teen

Barron Trump
Carolyn Kaster/AP/Shutterstock
US President Donald Trump, Barron Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, return from their summer vacation to their New Jersey home and golf resort in Bedminster NJ. The Presidents son, Barron now towers over his father US President Donald Trump returns to the White House, Washington DC, USA - 18 Aug 2019
Melania Trump, Barron Trump, Donald Trump. President Donald Trump together with first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump, arrive at the White House, in Washington from a weekend trip at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla Trump, Washington, USA - 02 Feb 2020
United States President Donald Trump walks with First lady Melania Trump and First son Barron Trump to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House US President Donald Trump departs Andrews Air Force Base, Washington DC, USA - 17 Jan 2020 They depart for a weekend trip to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.
US President Donald J. Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron Trump, walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 17 January 2020. The first family is traveling to Florida for the weekend. US President Donald J. Trump departs the White House for Florida, Washington, USA - 17 Jan 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Barron Trump didn’t grow up before our eyes. But he has over the last three years since his dad Donald Trump became our president. We’ve got a look back on the teen who now towers over his father on his 14th birthday.

Happy Birthday Barron Trump! He’s turning 14 on March 20 and its the perfect time to take a look back on the first son’s life. He was born in 2006, just a year after his father, President Donald Trump, 73, married Barron’s mom Melania, 49, on January 22, 2005. His life was a quiet one away from the public eye until his dad decided to run for the Oval Office. Ever since, we’ve been treated to watching Barron grow into a tall young man at a fast rate.

Barron was born in Manhattan and unlike his siblings by his dad’s prior marriages, had managed to live a very private life. That is until his dad announced he was running for president in 2015. When Donald won the presidency over Hillary Clinton in 2016, the acceptance speech didn’t come until around 3am EST. The youngster had a problem keeping his eyes open during the historical moment, as he was just a kid and so tired and sleepy.

In the years since, Barron has had an incredible growth spurt. He’s now taller than his 6’3″ dad and is only seen when the first family walks to the helicopter on the South Lawn of the White House as they leave for weekends away from Washington D.C. Barron has also become more stylish, rocking a pompadour haircut on Nov. 26, 2019 as he left D.C. with his folks to head on a Thanksgiving break.

Barron Trump
Barron Trump seen with his parents Donald and Melania arriving back at the White House after spending the summer at his dad’s Bedminster, NJ golf club. 

While Barron continues to dress like most teens do in t-shirts and jeans, he has donned more suits that most kids his age. He wore a dapper navy suit while arriving back at the White House on Sunday night, Feb. 2. The family had just hosted aa Super Bowl watch party at the Trump International Golf Club. He was seen towering over his dad by a good two inches as they arrived back in D.C.