Azealia Banks vs. Conor McGregor: Full Breakdown of Their Viral Feud

Conor McGregor continues to be the subject of controversy. Less than a year after being convicted of sexual assault by an Irish High Court, rapper Azealia Banks accused the mixed martial arts fighter of sending her unsolicited nude pictures of himself.

Since the allegation shocked social media users, many are wondering if Conor and Azealia have any history together or if this was a slip-up on his part. Below, get a breakdown of everything we know so far about the drama between Conor and Azealia.

What Happened Between Azealia Banks & Conor McGregor?

On July 14, 2025, Azealia tweeted two pictures seemingly of Conor posing completely nude in front of a mirror. She claimed he sent them in a direct message to her.

“How you gonna send a bitch a some crooked d**k pics then threaten her not to tell [sic],” Azelia wrote about the alleged DMs from Conor. She then tagged him and added, “@TheNotoriousMMA n**** do you know who the f**k I am? This is HARAM.”

In a viral X thread, Azealia continued by asking Conor, “Like how are you really going to sexually harrass me with the potato farmer d**k then threaten me not to tell???? [sic] Honey…… ain’t u trying to be the president of Ireland what is it giving fam? Use some f**king sunscreen damn [sic].”

What Did Conor McGregor’s Alleged DMs to Azealia Banks Show?

In addition to the alleged nude selfies, a screenshot of a DM allegedly from Conor read, “Don’t be a rat cos all rats get caught [sic].”

Conor McGregor 4 President 🇮🇪 — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) July 14, 2025

Conor has yet to publicly address the alleged DMs that Azealia unveiled. Meanwhile, the “Luxury” rapper cheekily shared a follow-up tweet, which read, “Conor McGregor 4 President” along with the Irish flag.

Did Conor McGregor Ever Date Azealia Banks?

No, it doesn’t appear that Conor and Azealia were ever romantically involved. Her tweets allege that he sexually harassed her by DMing her the nude selfies.

Is Conor McGregor Married to Dee Devlin?

No, Conor is not legally married to his longtime fiancée, Dee Devlin, but they’ve been engaged since 2020.

Are Conor McGregor & Dee Devlin Still Together?

Yes, despite cheating allegations and scandals that have surfaced against Conor, he and Dee are still together to this day. Earlier this summer, Conor was spotted kissing a woman who was not Dee, yet the latter has apparently brushed it off because she shared an Instagram Story celebrating Conor’s birthday.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.