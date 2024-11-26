Nikita Hand: About Conor McGregor’s Accuser & Her Lawsuit

Conor McGregor has lost a civil lawsuit against a woman named Nikita Hand, a.k.a Nikita Ni Laimhin, in Ireland. She accused him of sexual assault, which McGregor denied. A jury at Dublin’s High Court ruled in her favor in November 2024 and ordered McGregor to pay Hand more than €250,000 in damages.

Since McGregor is a huge name in the MMA world, fans were shocked to learn about the allegations he faced. Learn more about Hand and her civil lawsuit against McGregor below.

Who Is Nikita “Ni Laimhin” Hand?

Hand is 35 years old and a mom to one daughter, she revealed while speaking to the press after the jury reached its verdict on November 22, 2024.

“I would like to start off by saying I’m overwhelmed and touched by the support I have received from everybody,” Hand said, according to The U.S. Sun. “Lastly I want to thank my daughter Freya, who I’m most grateful for. She has given me so much strength and courage over the last six years throughout this nightmare, to keep on pushing forward for justice. … I want to show Freya and every other girl and boy that you can stand up for yourself if something happens to you, no matter who the person is and justice will be served.”

Hand claimed that McGregor, 36, “brutally raped and battered” her in 2018 at a Dublin hotel penthouse, per Newsweek.

What Did Conor McGregor Do?

McGregor denied raping Hand and claimed that they had consensual sex during the 2018 incident in question. Hand claimed that she told McGregor “no” while he kissed her and alleged that the mixed martial arts fighter pinned her to the bed and placed her in a chokehold, according to multiple outlets. As for McGregor, he claimed they had “enthusiastic and athletic” sex and that she “never said ‘no’ or stopped.” He went on to call Hand’s testimony a lie.

Nevertheless, the jury at the High Court found him liable of sexually assaulting Hand in 2018. McGregor announced that his legal team plans to appeal the jury’s decision.

Does Conor McGregor Have a Wife?

McGregor is not married, but he’s been engaged to his fiancée, Dee Devlin, since August 2020. The couple have been together since 2008 and share four children.

Did Conor McGregor Cheat on Dee Devlin?

People want to hear from me, I needed time. I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me. As much as I… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 25, 2024

In a statement shared via X on November 25, 2024, McGregor admitted to “stepping out” on Devlin after the jury ordered him to pay Hand more than €250,000 in damages.

“I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches,” McGregor tweeted, seemingly referring to Hand, before confessing to cheating on Devlin. “I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me.”

McGregor emphasized his remorse and claimed “everything that happened that night was consensual” between him and Hand. Devlin was by McGregor’s side throughout the lawsuit. The couple were photographed walking in and out of the High Court together throughout the trial.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.