Are Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell Dating? About Their Relationship

Image Credit: WireImage

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell made it clear they were not dating while promoting their rom-com, Anyone But You, but romance rumors were reignited in March 2025 after reports emerged about Sydney’s wedding with fiancé Jonathan Davino. Not only that, but the Euphoria actress was also spotted at a wedding of one of Glen’s relatives. So, did he and Sydney give romance a shot?

Below, keep reading to find out whether or not Sydney and Glen are in a relationship.

Did Sydney Sweeney & Jonathan Davino Break Up?

Sydney has not confirmed what her relationship status is with Jonathan. However, they have seemingly hit a setback with their wedding plans. Multiple outlets reported in early 2025 that the couple postponed their nuptials, but it’s unclear if they picked a different date yet or if their wedding has been called off.

Moreover, Sydney seemingly deleted an Instagram photo of her and Jonathan kissing. The romantic image of Jonathan bending down to kiss Sydney was seen in a carousel post until it was suddenly removed.

Sydney and Jonathan first sparked relationship rumors in 2018, and they got engaged in 2022.

Is Glen Powell Single?

Yes, Glen appears to be single. His last known relationship was with former girlfriend Gigi Paris. The two were together from 2020 until 2023. News of their split came around the time Glen was working on Anyone But You with Sydney.

Glen even acknowledged the “very real breakup” he had with Gigi during a December 2023 interview with Business Insider.

“The only reason it made things harder for me to lean into that stuff [the romance rumors with Sydney] was that I was going through a very real breakup amidst a promotional tour,” the Top Gun: Maverick actor explained. “I was with someone that I really loved and cared about, and was trying to kind of make sense of a lot of stuff.”

Glen even pointed out that Sydney was in a “committed and wonderful relationship,” referring to Jonathan, which made it “a lot easier” for her to “learn into” the romance rumors.

Are Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell Dating?

It does not appear that Sydney and Glen are in a relationship. However, the Immaculate actress was invited to attend the Twisters actor’s sister’s wedding in Texas in March 2025. This resurrected speculation about Sydney and Glen. However, TMZ reported that Sydney and Glen did not attend the event together and that she sent Glen’s sister an RSVP “months” before rumors about her and Jonathan began to swirl.

One year prior, Sydney hosted Saturday Night Live, and she made sure to shut down the affair rumors about her and Glen during her monologue.

“The craziest rumor I’ve seen is that while I was filming Anyone But You, I was having an affair with my co-star Glen Powell. That’s obviously not true,” Sydney said, before adding, “Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot. And I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams, and we’re still together and stronger than ever.”